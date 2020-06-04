Rashmika Mandanna Looks Adorable In Her First-ever Magazine Cover Shoot Picture From 2001

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying success after two of her biggest films became hits at the box office and were loved by fans. The films Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma became huge hits in the south film industry and Rashmika Mandanna was praised for her acting skills in both the films. The actor recently posted a picture on her social media in which she can be seen imitating a pose of herself from 2001.

Rashmika Mandanna's throwback to her first-ever magazine cover shoot

Rashmika Mandanna is no stranger to photoshoots and is often seen on several cover photos of many magazines. However, this 2001 picture of her is special as it was her first-ever picture which appeared on the cover of a popular magazine. Thus Rashmika Mandanna shared the picture with her fans and wrote a long caption in regard to the picture. The actor wrote that the picture was her first ever photoshoot and she was only a child back then.

She added that she still remembers the day the shoot was done and how amazing she felt. Rashmika said that even to this day her mother stores all of her magazines shoots and keeps them safe. The actor then questioned and admitted that she often wonders if she was destined to be in the position that she is now and receive so much love from her fans. Rashmika Mandanna then added that she is glad, however, for her life and would not want to trade it for anything in the world. Further on, she thanked her family, friends and co-stars for being part of her journey and playing a major role in her life.

Later on, Rashmika apologised jovially for writing a long caption. However, the actor did add one last bit before concluding in which she mentions a fun fact that hints towards her younger self showing the finger. Rashmika concluded by jovially saying that she has been showing off her finger since 2001. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently reading several scripts, according to a news portal. She will also soon wear the producer's hat for one of her upcoming films.

