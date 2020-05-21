Rashmika Mandanna Asks Fans To Suggest A Name; Gets Hilarious Replies

Amid the lockdown, Rashmika Mandanna has been entertaining fans with her quirky posts, answering fans queries, or sometimes even asking them some fun questions. Recently, Rashmika played a fun yet interesting game where she asked her fans a question. And seeing the reply it seems like they had a ball on social media.

The actor took to social media and as a 'fun question' asked her fans to suggest some names that would suit her if she ever had to change her name. Her fans soon came up with an array of names with some funny ones and some even went on praising her for several reasons. Check out her tweet below.

Fun question: if I had to change my name - what would you want it to be? Be nice now! 🐒🐒😘 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 20, 2020

Seeing her tweet, fans went on to take full advantage as they got a chance to suggest a name for their favourite actor. They went all out in suggesting her some funny names for her. Some fans wrote saying that “I like Moni. Sounds so sweet,” “Rashmika is the best name for you and you deserve that name,” few fans even went on to tell her to change her name to “Lilly,” My goddess Rashmika, you are really cute, the prettiest angel in the world, I have never seen u type of beauty, I prefer tripura sundari,” and many more. Check out a few name suggestions by fans for Rashmika Mandanna.

My goddess @iamRashmika Ur smile ur look is very precious and sweet, ur shining like a gold, gold beauty, so i prefer kanaka r kanaka durga @iamRashmika #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/JVg4uxTjzB — Rashmika AntePranum (@rashmikaheart) May 20, 2020

Also read | Rashmika Mandanna Answers Fan's Query About Her 'Bollywood Debut'

Cutie pie ... I guess ♥️ — Rashmika Mandanna LIVE™ (@Rashmika_live) May 20, 2020

I like #Moni ❤ sounds so sweet 😍 pic.twitter.com/yZ0Jb0VdxJ — Rashmika Mandanna Trends 💞 (@RashmikaTrends) May 20, 2020

Also read | Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' To Not Have Rashmika Mandanna As His Love Interest? Details Inside

On the work front

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the few actors to join the Rs 100 crore club in Tollywood. She made her acting debut in 2016, and hasn't looked back ever since. Within four years Rashmika Mandanna has won a million hearts with her indelible performances on-screen. Her film, Geetha Govindam, alongside Vijay Deverakonda, is touted to be one of the all-time highest-grossing movies in the history of Telugu cinema fraternity.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Nithiin starrer Bheeshma. The film reportedly worked wonders at the box office, and viewers appreciated Rashmika's acting skills. The actor will next be seen in the film, Pushpa where she will be seen sharing screen space with Allu Arjun. She is also currently working on her dialect for the film during the lockdown.

There were several reports also stating that the actor has been approached by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her Bollywood debut but the official statement has been given yet. The movie is rumoured to be a mystery thriller with comic undertones. The untitled outing also stars Randeep Hooda who will be essaying the role of a cop.

Also read | Rashmika Mandanna's Fan Does 'Abhishekam' Ritual For Her On Birthday; Actor Reacts

Also read | Rashmika Mandanna Tells Fans 'Its Okay To Sleep All Day, You're Not Alone' Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.