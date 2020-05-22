Rashmika Mandanna Shares An Insightful Take On Insecurities With Her Fans; Read More

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved actors in the Kannada film industry. The actor is quite active on social media and she recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself and talked on how to fight insecurities. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Rashmika Mandanna talks about insecurities

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of herself. In the picture, she was seen in a black hoodie . In the caption to the post, she wrote a heartwarming message for her fans. Take a look at the post here.

In the caption of the post she wrote a message on insecurities, take a look

"Insecurities!

Uncertain or anxious about oneself; not confident - says Google.

I say it’s being human. We are insecure about either ourselves or others and sometimes over some bizarre things which don’t even make sense after a point!



We ask our friends - Bro am I putting on weight? Am I too skinny? Is my skin too dry? Too oily? Too rough? And if someone asks what happened to your face? Gonnnnnneeeeeee! For the next 10 days, we’re under our blankets.



I just wonder if it’s worth giving so much of our time to think about these little things called insecurities?



To be frank, during this lockdown I felt soo insecure - about my work, my heart, my physique, my mental health. Literally everything!

But I figured we don't have control over everything! So let’s try and stay in control of things we can control and be the best version of ourselves.



All I am trying to say is, turn your insecurities into your strengths. It’s ok if someone says you’re too dark or too thin or that your eyes are too big. All you have to do is believe in yourself and hustle until the end.

Insecurities are inevitable, they come and go by. Know your worth♥️ That's all for today 🙌

On a professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in in the film Pogaru. A song from Pogaru has been released and has over 2.3 crore views. Dhruva Sarja will star opposite the actor.

