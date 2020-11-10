'Rashmika Mandanna Is All Praise For Anand Deverakonda's Film 'Middle Class Melodies'

The motion poster of Anand Devarakonda and Varsha Bollamma’s upcoming Telugu film Middle Class Melodies had created a lot of buzz on social media. Now, the trailer of the movie has been released as well. Actor Rashmika Mandanna who has already watched the film is all praise for the movie. She took to Twitter to laud the efforts of the team of Middle Class Melodies. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Her Brief Relationship With NBA Player Tristan Thompson

Also read | Gwyneth Paltrow Sells Lamp Made Out Of A Loaf Of Bread On Her Business Brand Goop

Rashmika Mandanna is all praise for Middle Class Melodies

Rashmika Mandana has taken to Twitter to express her admiration and praise for Anand Devarakonda and Varsha Bollamma’s upcoming Telugu film Middle Class Melodies. She has already seen the film and has loved the film as well. She said she laughed a lot during the film and could not believe that two of her friends were on the big screen. She also gave her best wishes to Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma for this film. She also added that she absolutely loved their roles in the film. Rashmika also described the movie as a genuine one.

https://t.co/Q4jEkdBo8L

Let me keep it simple and short, let me start by saying



What a genuine film

The characters

The locations

The story

The making

The effort — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 10, 2020

I watched it.. Laughed a lot.. Was gripped by the film.. Couldn’t believe two of my friends were actually on that big screen.. Watching them do their craft made me feel happy, protective and loved. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 10, 2020

I loved it.. Best wishes to the team from the bottom of my heart. @ananddeverkonda and @varshabollamma I love your film. I love your characters. I love you both. And I’m confident that the audience will do too. Congratulations director on this winner.. God bless! — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 10, 2020

Middle Class Melodies is a comedy-drama film which is the debut directorial of Vinod Ananthoju. The film also stars Chaitanya Garikipati, Divya Sripada and Goparaju Ramana as well. It is set in the city of Guntur. A song titled, The Guntur Song, was also released which takes a tour around the city of Guntur. The song is sung by Vinod Ananthoju and Sweekar Agasthi. The film is set to release on November 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actors of the south-Indian film industry. She is mainly seen in Telugu and Kannada language films. Some of her famous Kannada language films are Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, Chamak and Yajamana. Her notable Telugu movies are Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Devadas and Bheeshma. She will make her Tamil debut with the movie Sulthan. Rashmika’s upcoming movies are Pogaru and Pushpa. She has won many awards and accolades for her performances in her films.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Twitter gives her fans and followers a sneak-peek into the actor’s professional life. She often tweets about her upcoming films and shares their first looks on Twitter. Rashmika Mandanna also uploads her gorgeous photos on Twitter.

Also read | Diljit Dosanjh Gets Memento From Billboard As G.O.A.T Ranks Number 1 On The Charts

Also read | Ku Hye Sun Reveals The Reason Behind Her Breakup During Shoot Of 'Boys Over Flowers'

Image courtesy- @rashmika_mandanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.