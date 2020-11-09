Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Parkour Workout Video; Watch Clip Here

Rashmika Mandanna is an Indian actor who is mostly seen in Telegu and Kannada movies. The actor is a heartthrob of millions of fans. Rashmika Mandanna's fitness videos are a huge hit amongst the audience. Her Instagram videos are very popular and inspiring for her fans. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her parkour workout. See the video here.

Rashmika Mandanna's workout video

Rashmika Mandanna is an actor who really puts her hundred percent in her workout. She has posted a lot of videos of her various workout routines like weight training, functional, circuit training, callisthenics, cardio and parkour. Her workouts are truly inspiring and motivational.

The actor took to her Instagram today and posted a video of herself working out. Rashmika was seen sporting black yoga tights and a black T-shirt in this video. She was seen doing the parkour training. Parkour is a type of workout routine in which a person's agility and flexibility are trained. It involves exercising and moving around using the urban environment as a prop.

In this video, Rashmika was seen jumping on a trampoline. The actor captioned the post writing, "Jump jump jump! 👻

@abhinavparkour 🤍 It’s been a while! 🤓". She also added the Pharell Williams song Happy in the background. She tagged Abhinav Parkour in the post, which is a fitness park in Telangana. See the video here.

Other Rashmika Mandanna's videos

Rashmika recently posted an IGTV video on her Instagram. The actor posted the documentation of her first beach workout routine.

She captioned the video writing, " My first beach workout! This is actually one of the very first times I’ve worked out on the beach and let me tell you it was exhausting but omg can get so addictive.. the sound of the waves ..the smell of the ocean .. and watching the sunset .. the sand against my feet.. it was beautiful.. also.. I think Imma make a workout video from everywhere I travel.. sounds like a plans no?.. what do you think @snehadesu you in?" The actor was seen wearing a pair of black shorts along with a black tank top. See the video here.

Image Credits: @rashmika_mandanna Instagram

