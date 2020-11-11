Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In Orange Chic Slit Dress, Makes Fans Go All Hearts

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her recent photoshoot for URlife. The actor posed kissing an orange in her hand, while she stunned in an orange thigh-high slit dress. Rashmika Mandanna simply captioned her Instagram post by adding a yellow heart and kissing emoticon. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram post.

Rashmika's orangey picture

Rashmika Mandanna's dress was styled with a similar coloured knotted belt. Rashmika opted for a side-parted hairdo. For glam, the actor opted for a glowy makeup look and a peach shade lip colour.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Rashmika Mandanna were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Rashmika Mandanna's photos received more than a million likes within hours. More than 16k people have already commented on the post. Some of Rashmika's fans' comments include "beautiful", "cute", "hotness", "doll" and many similar compliments. One of the actor's fan accounts added, "No no no you just can't look so cuteðŸ˜¶ðŸ™ˆðŸ’•". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Rashmika Mandanna Instagram Comment Section

The actor has been quite active on Instagram sharing videos and photos of her daily whereabouts. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her workout. She donned black yoga tights and a black t-shirt in this video. Rashmika can be seen doing her parkour training.

She jumped on a trampoline and surprised fans with her outstanding skills. Captioning the post as "Jump jump jump! ðŸ‘»", Rashmika Mandanna also tagged @abhinavparkour and said, "It’s been awhile! ðŸ¤“". She also added Pharell Williams' song Happy in the background. Watch the video of Rashmiika Mandanna showing off her parkour skills here.

