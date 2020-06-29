Rashmika Mandanna Sends Goodies To Mahesh Babu's Family Along With A Handwritten Note; See

South Indian actor, Rashmika Mandanna recently sent a goody full of her farm produce to Mahesh Babu's family. This seems to be a popular tradition in the South Indian industry. Here's more on this.

Rashmika Mandanna sends goodies to Mahesh Babu's family

Rashmika Mandanna and Mahesh Babu were co-stars in the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. She sent him and his family a goody full of raw mangoes. The hamper also had two different sized bottles of mango pickle and a handwritten note. Posting a picture of the hamper, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar thanked Rashmika.

Apparently, during the making of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Namrata Shirdokar and Rashmika Mandanna got to know each other. Namrata is known for managing her husband's activities. Adding a caption to the Instagram post, Namrata wrote, "Thankyou for all the delicious goodies, Rashmika!! All the way from Coorg. #monsoonseason #mangopickle. Our first gift hamper in Covid times. Happy monsoons!! #stayhomestaysafe (sic)". Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru was a big hit at the box office. The movie is based on an army official who sets out on a journey after being assigned a covert mission. However, he soon finds himself embroiled in a major scam. The movie has been helmed by Anil Ravipudi and bankrolled by Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju, Anil Sunkara, Sunkara Ramabrahmam.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently staying at Coorg in Karnataka. She is also busy posting pictures of beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram. Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna's latest film on the silver screen was Bheeshma which released on February 21, 2020, just before the country went on a nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She is gearing up for her next release which is Pushpa. The movie also stars Allu Arjun and is directed by Sukumar. According to reports, the movie is based on Nallamala forest smuggling. Besides this, Rashmika also has Sultan and Pogaru in her kitty.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie is helmed by Parasuram. The first look of the movie, as well as the title, seems to have grabbed a lot of attention on social media. The shooting of the film is expected to begin soon.

Image credit: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

