Rashmika Mandanna Shares A 'happy-go-lucky' Pic As She Dazzles In Black Mesh Dress

Kannada actor Rashmika Mandana recently took to her Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself. She was seen sporting a goofy pose with one hand on her head and a big smile on her face. The actor was seen wearing a black mesh detailed dress.

Her dress was embroidered with a turtle round neck detailing. Rashmika Mandanna wore a Ritu Kumar Couture paired with transparent strap black stilettos. Not to miss her glossy dark shade lipstick and the pulled-back hairdo that made her look even more beautiful.

Another interesting thing about the picture was the caption of the post. Rashmika posted a funny conversation about what happens when the photographer asks her to pose. She wrote, “Photographer: Rashmika pose for me…Me: I'm running out of poses man, also can't repeat any.. I can’t bore people..cmon show me a reference…Photographer: Bro we literally have 5 mins.. no time for reference and all. Ok I’m starting…Me: wait wait! Ahhhhh! Fine here goes nothing.............🙋🏻‍♀️”

In the recent past, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself. In the picture, she was seen in a black hoodie donning a wide smile while looking at something in distance. In the caption to the post, she wrote a heartwarming message for her fans. Take a look at the post here.

In the caption of the post she wrote a message on insecurities, it read, "Insecurities! Uncertain or anxious about oneself; not confident - says Google. I say it’s being human. We are insecure about either ourselves or others and sometimes over some bizarre things which don’t even make sense after a point! We ask our friends - Bro am I putting on weight? Am I too skinny? Is my skin too dry? Too oily? Too rough? And if someone asks what happened to your face? Gonnnnnneeeeeee!"

Her note further read, "For the next 10 days, we’re under our blankets. I just wonder if it’s worth giving so much of our time to think about these little things called insecurities? To be frank, during this lockdown I felt soo insecure - about my work, my heart, my physique, my mental health. Literally everything! But I figured we don't have control over everything! So let’s try and stay in control of things we can control and be the best version of ourselves. All I am trying to say is, turn your insecurities into your strengths. It’s ok if someone says you’re too dark or too thin or that your eyes are too big. All you have to do is believe in yourself and hustle until the end.

Insecurities are inevitable, they come and go by. Know your worth♥️ That's all for today 🙌"

