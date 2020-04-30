Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Debut Tamil Film’s Release Depends On This

Rashmika Mandanna’s last work Dear Comrade alongside Vijay Deverakonda left fans wanting more releases from the actress. Even though Rashmika is an established actress in the Telugu industry, the actress has not stepped into the Tamil industry yet. However, recent reports suggest that actress has an unnamed film in her kitty which will be her first step in the Tamil genre. The actress is set to impress the Tamil speaking populace with this next film. However, with the uncertainties across the nation with the coronavirus lockdown, the release of the same might vary.

Rashmika Mandanna’s next is all set for release without a date

The reports suggested that the film is all shot and the post-production work is also complete. However, the makers have not decided for a date. She also revealed in an interview that the film's release might get pushed due to the COVID-19 situation. She added that the film might come to the big screen in the second half of 2020 or in the first half of 2021.

Meanwhile, the actress has already worked with Karthi in the upcoming release Sultan. The fans of the actress are excited for the film's release as this will be the first time for the two prominent stars to share screen. In Sultan, Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi will be playing each other’s love interests.

Rashmika Mandanna is also popular for her films like Sarileru Neekevvaru alongside megastar Mahesh Babu. The film released back on January 11, 2020. It was helmed by director Anil Ravipudi.

