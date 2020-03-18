Rashmika Mandanna Gives Major Summer Fashion Goals In Botanical Dress

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has predominantly worked in Telugu and Kannada movies and is also one of the popular faces of the South Indian film industry. Not only are her acting skills lauded by the audience but also her sartorial choices are loved by fashionistas. Recently, Mandanna flaunted her botanical print summer dress on social media to give her fans major fashion goals this summer.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her Dance Moves At Hyderabad Airport; Watch

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna To Join Hands With Thalapathy Vijay For Sudha Kongara's Next Project?

Rashmika Mandanna's floral dress gives major summer fashion goals

Rashmika Mandanna has a follower base of over 5 million on Instagram alone. Her feed on Instagram is admired by millions of her fans. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of pictures flaunting her pink botanical print summer dress by Forever New India. Her look was styled by famous celebrity stylist Geetika Chadha.

She pulled off the floral dress comprising balloon sleeves with sheer grace and paired it with strappy heels and minimal accessories. The Telugu actor also kept her makeup minimal with a pink undertone and her hair tied in a ponytail. Along with her photographs, she also requested her fans to be safe amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Mandanna captioned one of the post's writing, "I hope all are ok. And staying home safeeeeee!" Check out some more pictures of Mandanna sporting her floral dress here:

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Had THIS To Say About Criticism She Received For 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

On the career front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in an untitled film which will be directed by Sukumar. She is also geared up to make her debut in Kollywood opposite Karthi in their upcoming film titled Sultan.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna's Trendy Hairstyles To Take Cues From; Check Out The Pictures Here