Rashmika Mandanna Says 'take Me Back' As She Shares Glimpses Of 'lovely Time' In Goa

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to Instagram to share a video giving a glimpse of her recent Goa trip. The video starts with the actor showing around the place where she stayed in Goa. She is seen showing her bed and the interior of the place. There are glimpses of Rashmika driving around on the roads of Goa and enjoying some delicious food. In one of the shots, the actor is seen talking about her food and how fancy it looks.

She also mentions that often people ask her how she maintains her physique. She adds that she is guilty of not maintaining her body in recent times. The video also highlights certain scenic views like beaches. The video ends with a beautiful shot of Rashmika Mandanna cuddling with a dog. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Rashmika Mandanna’s video by dropping several heart and love emoticons. She shared the video with the caption, "What a lovely time I had.. take me back! ðŸ¤A lil edit to show how my days in Goa went..ðŸ’›". Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram post.

Rashmika Mandanna's beach workout

In the recent past, Rashmika Mandanna shared a video of her working out on the beach when she was in Goa. In the video, the actor is seen carrying gym equipment and walking as she does her warm-up for a workout. There are shots of the actor running on the beach. She is also seen practicing some shuffles and squats as she completes her beach workout.

The actor shared the video with the caption, "My first beach workout! ðŸðŸ¤This is actually one of the very first times I’ve worked out on the beach and let me tell you it was exhausting but omg can get so addictive.. the sound of the waves ..the smell of the ocean .. and watching the sunset .. the sand against my feet.. it was beautiful.. âœ¨âœ¨ also..I think Imma make a workout video from everywhere I travel.. ðŸ’ƒðŸ»sounds like a plans no?.. what do you think @snehadesu you in? ðŸ¤ ðŸ¶". Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's video.

What’s next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut rumours have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. The Bheeshma actor has been reportedly approached by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a movie. However, no official announcement has been made about the same from Rashmika. Apart from this, Rashmika has also been roped in for Nanda Kishore’s upcoming romantic drama titled Pogaru. Moreover, she will also be a part of Sukumar’s upcomer- Pushpa, opposite Allu Arjun.

