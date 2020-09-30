Rashmika Mandanna Starts Beach Workout As She Misses Going To The Gym; Watch Here

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is known for her love for fitness, and her latest social media post is proof of the same. Mandanna, who is known to be quite active on social media, has been giving some serious fitness goals to her fans with her recent beach workout video. Take a look.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh's Fitness Video, Rashmika Mandanna's Recycled Dress And Other Top Posts

Rashmika Mandanna’s beach workout video

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the actors in the South Indian Film industry who makes every possible effort to stay fit. Recently, the actor was travelling, and since she missed her workout at the gym, she decided to explore a new way to stay fit and healthy. And for this, she decided to go to the beach and experience sweating out in a new way possible.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “My first beach workout!

This is actually one of the very first times I’ve worked out on the beach and let me tell you it was exhausting, but omg can get so addictive.. the sound of the waves ..the smell of the ocean .. and watching the sunset .. the sand against my feet.. it was beautiful.. also.. I think Imma make a workout video from everywhere I travel.. sounds like a plans no?” (sic). Take a look at the post below:

Fans reacting to Rashmika Mandanna’s post

As soon as the video surfaced on her Instagram handle, it turned out to be a fitness goal for many. Fans of Rashmika Mandanna couldn’t help themselves from showering love in the comment section of the post. While many mentioned that the actor is dedicated to fitness, others filled her post with heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at the fans' reactions to Rashmika's post here:

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Rings In Vijay Deverakonda's Mother's Birthday With IG Post

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen opposite Nithiin in the romantic-comedy movie, Bheeshma. Besides this, the actor will next feature alongside Dhruva Sarja in Nanda Kishore’s Pogaru. Along with this, Rashmika Mandanna will also be a part of the Sukumar-directorial action-thriller Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Loves BTS, Calls Their MVs A "stress Buster" In Q&A Session

ALSO READ: Is Rashmika Mandanna Single? Actor Finally Spills The Beans On Her Relationship Status

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.