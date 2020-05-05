Rashmika Mandanna Shares Adorable Pics With Family; See Post Here

Rashmika Mandanna always posts adorable pictures on her Instagram account. From pictures with her favourite co-stars to sharing pictures of herself, Rashmika Mandanna always wins the heart of her fans. The actor recently shared a bunch of adorable family pictures on the occasion of her sister’s 7th birthday.

Rashmika Mandanna's adorable family pictures

In the pictures, Rashmika Mandanna shared on her Instagram account were from her younger sister Shiman’s 7th birthday. Rashmika Mandanna along with her father, mother and her younger sister were seen wearing party hats as they posed for the picture.

The second adorable picture was of Rashmika Mandanna along with her sister and her mother. Amongst the pictures that Rashmika Mandanna shared on her Instagram, a picture of sister Shiman Mandanna attacking a chocolate cake was the most adorable of them all.

Professionally Rashmika Mandana started 2020 on a good note by giving 2 back to back hits. She was seen with actor Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru and opposite actor Nithiin in Bheeshma. The actor is currently busy preparing for her role in Pushpa, directed by Sukumar.

In Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen with actor Allu Arjun. According to reports, the actor will be playing the role of a rural girl in the film. Her role in this film is a little different from her other roles, which are glamourous.

It is reported that to get into the skin of the character Rashmika Mandanna is taking virtual lessons to learn the Chittoor accent that she will be seen speaking in the film. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, will be playing the role of a truck driver and sandalwood smuggler. The film Pushpa will also be releasing in 5 languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The shooting for Pushpa was supposed to be done in April but got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

