Rashmika Mandanna Shares Rare Childhood Memory, Says 'I Climbed Mango Tree & Got Caught'

Rashmika Mandanna, who is quarantined at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown, time and again indulges in a chit-chat session with fans on social media. Speaking of which, in one of her recent chat sessions, Rashmika Mandanna revealed her rare childhood memory of stealing mangoes, which is something that fans could relate to in the current season of summer. Read details.

Rashmika shares rare childhood memory

Amid a fun chat session with fans, Rashmika Mandanna went on to reveal one of her fun childhood memories of climbing up a mango tree in her neighbourhood back when she was a child. The Geetha Govindam actor recalled how she was chased for stealing mangoes from the trees. When a fan questioned her about a quirky memory, Mandanna expressed that she was heading to attend after-school classes, and one day on the way, she caught a glimpse of a mango tree. Furthermore, Rashmika revealed when she tried to steal the mangoes, she got caught and one of the aunties came out running with a stick tree, and also chased and scolded them for their act.

Even earlier, Mandanna decided to play the question and answer game with fans on social media. Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram was flooded with her followers dropping in different questions. During that time, amidst the session, a fan asked Mandanna about her Bollywood debut, to which the Dear Comrade actor attached a cute photo of herself, in which she was seen pouting. Moreover, she also added a GIF that popped up on her picture. The GIF read, "I guess". Rashmika hinted that she might make her Bollywood debut soon.

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut reports have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The actor who has given the industry a slew of remarkable movies has been reportedly approached by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for her Bollywood debut. Ever since the news was out, fans have gushed to question Rashmika Mandanna about her Bollywood debut.

Mandanna is among the very few Tollywood actors to enter Rs 100 crore club. She made her acting debut in 2016 and ever since then, has not looked back. Within a span of four years, Rashmika Mandanna has won a million hearts with her indelible on-screen performances and also has one of Telugu cinema's highest grossing movies under her belt.

