Rashmika Mandanna Wraps Up Her Tamil Debut 'Sulthan'; Thanks Team For 'tolerating' Her

On October 8, south actor Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media handle and announced the wrap of her Tamil debut Sulthan. Sharing a picture, featuring her along with the cast and crew of the film, Rashmika Mandanna extended gratitude towards the Sulthan team. Rashmika was seen flaunting the sacred thread (Thaali in Tamil) in her neck in the photo.

In a brief caption, she asserted that the Sulthan team was one of the sweetest she has worked with. She also thanked for "tolerating her" during the shoot at tough locations. Scroll down to take a look at Rashmika's recent Twitter post.

Rashmika Mandanna wraps Sulthan

This is one of the sweetest teams I’ve worked with.. apart from shooting in tough locations and me constantly falling sick.. I had always had fun on this set.. 💛😁

Thankyou for tolerating me and loads of love and wishes to the whole team.. 🤍😁 #jaisulthan pic.twitter.com/KIjttC5xMg — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 8, 2020

Within a couple of hours, the photo managed to receive more than 14k likes along with 1.3k re-tweets. Meanwhile, a section of Rashmika Mandanna's fans took to the comments section and congratulated the actor while wishing luck for her upcoming project. On the other side, lead actor Karthi also shared the same picture along with a caption, which read, "And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best."

Sulthan cast & release details

The team wrapped the shoot a month after producer SR Prabhu tweeted saying that 90 percent of the shoot, as well as major edit for Sulthan, was over. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to take a festive release. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Earlier, it was speculated that the upcomer will be based on Tipu Sultan's life. However, the recent tweet of SR Prabhu has stated that it will be a family entertainer.

Talking about the professional front of Sulthan lead actors, Rashmika will soon kickstart shooting of her next film titled Pushpa. The film, which will be directed by Sukumar, will also feature Allu Arjun in the male lead role. On the other hand, Karthi was last seen in Kaithi, which was a commercial hit.

