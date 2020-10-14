Rashmika Mandanna Shares Step-by-step Recipe Of Her 'everyday Omelette'; Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna recently posted a video where she was seen making her favourite everyday omelette. The actor started by chopping some spinach and mushrooms. She then sautéed the veggies in little oil. She then whisked the eggs in a bowl and poured the mixture into a pan that was put on flame with some butter in it.

Rashmika Mandanna then put the sautéed veggies on the omelette and let it cook. The actor then flipped the omelette on to a plate. She shared the video calling it her ‘everyday omelette’. She also asked her fans to try it and let her know how they like it. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram video.

Rashmika Mandanna's beach workout

In the recent past, Rashmika Mandanna shared a video of her working out on the beach when she was in Goa. In the video, the actor is seen carrying gym equipment and walking as she does her warm-up for a workout. There are shots of the actor running on the beach. She is also seen practising some shuffles and squats as she completes her beach workout.

The actor shared the video with the caption, "My first beach workout! ðŸÂÂðŸ¤ÂThis is actually one of the very first times I’ve worked out on the beach and let me tell you it was exhausting but omg can get so addictive.. the sound of the waves ..the smell of the ocean .. and watching the sunset .. the sand against my feet.. it was beautiful.. âœ¨âœ¨ also..I think Imma make a workout video from everywhere I travel.. ðŸ’ƒðŸÂ»sounds like a plans no?.. what do you think @snehadesu you in? ðŸ¤Â ðŸÂ¶". Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's video.

What’s next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut rumours have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. The Bheeshma actor has been reportedly approached by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a movie. However, no official announcement has been made about the same from Rashmika. Apart from this, Rashmika has also been roped in for Nanda Kishore’s upcoming romantic drama titled Pogaru. Moreover, she will also be a part of Sukumar’s upcomer- Pushpa, opposite Allu Arjun.

