Rashmika Mandanna Slays All White Jumpsuit As She Goes 'Aiyo Rama' In Latest Post

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is setting her own style statement with her recent post in an all-white jumpsuit. The actor shared the look on her Instagram, yesterday on November 5, 2020, and gave a quirky caption. Take a look at the post.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Step-by-step Recipe Of Her 'everyday Omelette'; Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna’s chic all-white outfit

Rashmika took to her Instagram yesterday to share this picture of her wearing a white jumpsuit. The actor has paired it up with a minimal makeup and jewellery look, with her hair open and a pair of rose gold stilettos. She strikes a pose in front of the camera, where her head is tilted sideways with her hand on her forehead. The caption to the post says – ‘Aiyo Rama!’ accompanied by a facepalm emoji. Mandanna’s fans have left a series of comments on her post along with over 1.5 million likes so far. Some of the comments have words of appreciation and others have heart emojis in them. Have a look at the comments here.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Wraps Up Her Tamil Debut 'Sulthan'; Thanks Team For 'tolerating' Her

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

The actor has recently wrapped up the shoots of her film Sulthan. The movie is a family entertainer as per the tweets of producer SR Prabhu and will be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The actor thanked the team for 'tolerating' her on the sets, as she wrote in her tweet – “This is one of the sweetest teams I’ve worked with.. apart from shooting in tough locations and me constantly falling sick.. I had always had fun on this set. Thankyou for tolerating me and loads of love and wishes to the whole team.”

She will also be starring in the upcoming drama film Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. The poster for Pushpa was released some time ago by the makers of the movie. The Sukumar-directorial was to release during Diwali 2020 but got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Says 'If You Love Me Don’t Clip My Wings' In Her New Post

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Hilarious Moments While 'face-timing' With Her Parents

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.