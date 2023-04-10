Rashmika Mandanna 'still Not Over' IPL Opening Ceremony, Shares Photo With MS Dhoni

Rashmika Mandanna shared moments from the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. In one of the photos, she was seen posing with MS Dhoni. The Goodbye star performed at the kick off ceremony of the Indian Premiere League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. In her latest post on Instagram, Rashmika said that she was "still not over" the opening night of the domestic cricket league.

Rashmika Mandanna shares pics from IPL opening ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo dump from the IPL opneing ceremony. In one fo the images, she posed alongside MS Dhoni. The fact that Rashmika included this picture in her IPL memories is proof that she adores Dhoni. Earlier, in a video shared ahead of her performance, the Dear Comrade actress said that she was rooting for MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli at the IPL.

In other photos, Rashmika was seen enjoying the match from the stands. In a candid moment, her performance from the stage was captured and in a short clip, she walked towards the stage before kicking off her livewire act. She captioned the post, "Still not over this. IPL23. Thank you so so much everyone for making this happen (sic)."

During her IPL opening ceremony performance, Rashmika performed on her popular tracks Saami Saami and Srivalli from Pushpa. She also performed on the Gangubai Kathiawadi track Dholida apart from the Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR.

Rashmika regrets not performing on Jimikki Ponnu

After the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna shared a video from her vanity van in which she grooved to Jimikki Ponnu from Vijay starrer Varisu. She shared that she regretted not performing on the track during the IPL gig.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has recently signed on to star in Rainbow opposite Shaakuntalam actor Dev Mohan.