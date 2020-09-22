Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Loves BTS, Calls Their MVs A "stress Buster" In Q&A Session

The Indian film industry also seems to be a fan of the K-pop band BTS. Actor Rashmika Mandanna in a recent Twitter Q&A session answered many fan questions. Mandanna’s fans received many interesting answers including the fact that she is a BTS fan. Find out many such interesting revelations from Rashmika Mandanna’s Twitter Q&A session below.

Rashmika reveals her BTS obsession, and other interesting facts

Since the Coronavirus pandemic started, the film industry has come to a standstill. Many shooting and movie releases have been postponed. Hence many celebrities are making ample use of social media to stay connected with their fans. Actor Rashmika Mandanna also joined this bandwagon and recently conducted a Twitter Q&A session with her fans. Here are some of the interesting facts about Rashmika Mandanna that were revealed through this session.

Here’s me answering all your questions from yesterday and a lot more, before the match begins🐒#RushHour https://t.co/673r0RpAAg — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 21, 2020

1. Mandanna loves BTS

Rashmika revealed that she is a big fan of BTS. During the Q&A session, the actor revealed that she loves their professionalism and called praised how they transform themselves on stage. When asked about her favourite BTS songs, Rashmika Mandana revealed that she loved their recent single Dynamite, their song Boy With Luv and their single On. She added that she loved BTS’ On choreography.

2. Her stress buster

Rashmika Mandanna considers working out as her stress buster. She revealed that she loves to listen to music and prefers dancing. She proved her love for BTS once again and called their videos a “stress buster”. Rashmika also added that she loves to go for a drive and eat some ice-cream.

3. Stolen anything from a hotel?

Rashmika said that she feels guilty while revealing this, but she has stolen a shampoo from a hotel since she likes it. She also revealed that she is guilty of stealing a pillow cover as well.

4. How does it feel to face the camera every day?

Rashmika Mandanna compared this question to giving an “exam every day”. She added that even though the process of memorising a script and performing it is stressful, it is also thrilling. Mandanna added that she wants to get back to filming as soon as possible.

5. How does she keep herself moral high during this pandemic?

Mandanna called the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic a tough situation for everybody. But she knows that this time is not going to last forever. Rashmika added that she does not want to regret not being productive once this time passes.

6. Her thoughts on IPL and which team will win

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her anxiety issues when posed with this question. She revealed that she cannot handle stress from the match hence believes in supporting everybody. She does not know who will win the match but passed her best regards to all the players.

7. Have you had a fan moment?

Mandanna called her journey in the film industry “surreal”. She added that she has spent only three years in the industry and cannot believe that she already worked with some big names. But whenever she has a fan moment she can be found saying “yes sir, yes sir” to every question and also not speaking much.

8. Her motivation?

The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor revealed that she wants to reach great heights in her career and hence does not have any limitations. She wants to work in both Bollywood and Hollywood and hence to make those dreams come true she is taking baby steps.

9. How does she deal with negativity?

Mandanna revealed that initially she had a hard time dealing with negativity and did not know how to ignore the comments. But now, the negativity does not hurt her. She revealed that she has a protective circle of friends, family and she also has a great team who help her deal with these issues.

10. Her annoying habit?

Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she has many annoying habits but during this Q&A session she revealed three of them. Mandanna said that she has a bad habit of smiling through everything and sometimes that leaves people confused. She revealed that she gets “too hyper” sometimes. She concluded the question by calling herself “weird and an alien”.

11. Her favourite anime?

Rashmika considers Naruto, Sakura, and Bleach her favourite anime shows. The actor also revealed that recently she has been obsessed with K-drama shows.

12. Which superpower do you want to have and why?

She wants to grant everybody’s wishes with a touch.

