Rasika Sunil Adds Another Feather To Her Cap, Becomes Certified Scuba-diver

Actor Rasika Sunil is back as Shanaya in the popular Marathi TV show Mazhya Navraychi Bayko. The actor had taken two years off from the show and has been welcomed open-heartedly by her fans. The actor had taken a break from the show for further studies. Apart from getting a degree, the actor has added another feather in her cap. She announced through an Instagram post, that she's now a certified scuba diver.

Rasika Sunil shared a video on her Instagram account in which she was seen as dressed as a scuba diver. Along with the video that the actor wrote a caption that said, "Up on the shore they work all day, Out in the sun they slave away, While we devotin', Full time to floatin', Under the sea! Losing your weight to nature is a different high and how I miss it! Can’t wait for this lockdown to be over so that I can feel this again!". (sic)

She further added that this adventure of hers earned her a certificate in diving. She thanked her trainer who trained her for diving and also tagged her friends from diving class, mentioning how much she misses them. Rasika Sunil got her diving certificate from San Miguel, California.

Rasika Sunil began her career in acting by appearing in several commercial plays. She rose to fame after she started appearing in a daily soap Mazhya Navryachi Bayko as Shanaya. She was seen in the show along with actors Abhijeet Khandkekar and Anita Date. The story revolves around a man Gurunath Subhedar, his wife and their happily married life until Shanaya comes into his life and ruins their marriage. The show has been airing for nearly 4 years now.

The show began airing fresh episodes from July 13, 2020, after the lockdown was lifted at several places. The entire team of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko has shifted their shoot base from Thane to Igatpuri. As of now on the show, Rasika Sunil's character as Shanaya has teamed up with Gurunath Subhedar's wife to teach him a lesson.

