'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For July 21, 2020: Maya To Teach Gurunath A Lesson

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, featuring Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rasika Sunil, Anita Date, Ruchira Jadhav in major roles, is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, the show features Abhijeet Khandkekar playing the role of Gurunath Subhedar; Rasika Sunil as Shanaya; Anita Date essaying the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Ruchira Jadhav as Maya. Fresh episodes started airing amid the Coronavirus pandemic from July 13, 2020.

In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Shanaya shared with Radhika the details about Maya after showing her the recording. Later, Maya reminisced Gurunath's actions and came to the conclusion that she needs to teach Gurunath a lesson. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 21, 2020:

The episode started with Gurunath, who entered the society compound after which a member of the society asked him for a financial contribution for an event to be held in the society. Meanwhile, Shanaya excitedly went to meet Radhika to share the story of how Maya was shocked by watching the recording. Maya, at her place, remembered all the warnings given by Radhika and Shanaya and she realised the honesty in Radhika and Shanaya's conversations. Maya then decided to teach Gurunath a lesson.

The scene then shifted to Gurunath's house. Gurunath questioned Sulakshana about Shanaya's absence at the house. Sulakshana replied that Shanaya must have gone to her friend's place and that gave Gurunath a hint to delve deeper into the real identity of Pinky. Gurunath tried to infuse thoughts in Sulakshana's mind about how he is achieving his dream of becoming the owner of 'Radhika Masale'. He tried to convince Shanaya's mother by giving her large sums of money.

During the conversation, Sulakshana spoke about the instance when Radhika arrived at Shanaya's house. Gurunath tried his best to understand the situation and got shocked when he came to know about Radhika and Shanaya being together. Shanaya arrived home after spending time with Radhika and Gurunath questioned as to where she went. Shanaya asked Gurunath to check if Maya respected him anymore. He immediately called Maya, however, she did not respond.

Saumitra and Radhika had a conversation about Shanaya, the way she had changed, and about Maya's incident. Gurunath insisted Sulakshana to talk to Shayana and know who Pinky is. Sulakshana convinced Shanaya to reveal who Pinky is. However, she did not reveal Pinky's identity and shared the incident where she showed Maya the recording, after which the episode ended.

