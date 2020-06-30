Rasika Sunil Is A Sight For Sore Eyes As She Poses In Swimming Pool In Floral Monokini

Rasika Sunil has impressed her fans with her performance in the popular Marathi show Majhya Navryachi Bayko. Apart from being an actor, she is also a fashion icon, who has left many spellbound with her grace and poise. She has been posting pictures of her fashion looks and giving her fans an insight into her glamorous wardrobe. Here's a glimpse into her monokini wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Can Rasika Sunil Be A Perfect Daughter Of Ashok Saraf In 'Hum Paanch's' Marathi Remake?

Rasika Sunil’s photos

Rasika Sunil turned up the heat in a floral monokini as she posed in a swimming pool. She looked breathtaking as she struck a pose in the picture. Rasika Sunil made heads turn previously as well where she showed off her swimwear wardrobe to her fans.

ALSO READ: Rasika Sunil Aka 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya Gets Quarantine Haircut

In another post, the actor can be seen sporting a similar monokini. However, rather than posing in the swimming pool, the gorgeous actor was seen charming her audiences by posing on a sofa. Rasika Sunil wore the floral swimwear and completed the look with a pair of nude coloured heels. She lounged on a dark coloured sofa.

ALSO READ: Rasika Sunil Dedicates A Melodious Folk Song To Her Mentors; See Video

Rasika Sunil also shared a few close-up shots from the photoshoot. Fans of the actor couldn’t help but marvel at the glamorous actor as she struck a pose for the lens. She looks mesmerising as she kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open for the picture.

Rasika Sunil essayed the role of Shanaya in the Marathi show Majhya Navryachi Bayko. However, it has been reported that she gave up the role in the show to pursue higher education in the United States of America. She was replaced as Shanaya by another actor. Isha rose to fame with her role as Banu in Jai Malhar.

ALSO READ: Rasika Sunil, Neha Mahajan & Other Marathi Actors Who Are Exploring Their Musical Side

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.