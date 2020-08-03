Rasika Sunil Takes Part In 'I Have A Joke' Trend, But Her Fashion Sense Is What Wins Heart

Rasika Sunil, the popular Marathi actor was recently seen resuming her role in the hit Marathi TV show, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. The television show has been entertaining fans for four years now with its attention-grabbing and interesting storyline. She played the character of Shanaya and is now welcomed back open-heartedly by her fans and the audiences. Recently, the actor took her Instagram to be a part of the "I have a joke" trend. Even though the caption of a joke was a hit, her picture gained much appreciation, thanks to her chic fashion sense.

Rasika Sunil's fashion sense in this recent post is on point-

In this latest Instagram post of Rasika Sunil, the Mazhya Navryachi Bayko actor is showing some of her best expressions and poses. In the picture, Rasika is wearing a black tank top which has a strap sleeves pattern and pretty neckline. Along with that, she paired a matching coloured high-waist pant. Rasika’s outfit gave major fashion goals to her social media fans. She combined her fashionable look with big hoop earrings, blushed cheeks and pink lips. Rasika Sunil added grace to her look with short open hair in side-partition and beautiful eye make-up. The diva captioned her pic saying "I have a joke on being lazy,

maybe I’ll tell it to you someday... zzz #trend #followingthetrend" (sic)

Currently, Rasika is seen on the reboot version of her popular show, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. The show timing is at 8 p.m. and it airs from Monday to Saturday on the channel, Zee Marathi.

The 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko’ actor looked absolutely stunning in all her recent Instagram posts. Rasika Sunil’s recent gorgeous look had minimal makeup and messy hair, which made her look more graceful. Apart from taking part in the recent ‘, I have a joke’ trend on social media, the actor also showcased her stunning style quotient in her post.

Rasika Sunil also loves to dress up in traditional wears, like recently she wore gorgeous Indian sarees and also posted the pictures on her Instagram. Take a look at the beautiful actor in these stylish different looks and take some cues from her on-point fashion statements.

