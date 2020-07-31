'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 30, 2020: Soumitra Gives Options To Maya

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, featuring Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rasika Sunil, Anita Date, and Ruchira Jadhav in major roles, is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, the show features Abhijeet Khandkekar playing the role of Gurunath Subhedar; Rasika Sunil as Shanaya; Anita Date essaying the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Ruchira Jadhav as Maya. Fresh episodes started airing amid the Coronavirus pandemic from July 13, 2020.

In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Shreyas and Jenny are shocked to know that Radhika has to hand over all the documents regarding the merge to Maya. However, when Radhika goes to hand over the documents, Soumitra arrives and gives Maya two options to choose from. Read to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 30, 2020:

Maya gets frustrated when Radhika and Soumitra leave the office and question why they would do that. Gurunath, on the other hand, tries to earn Maya's trust by trying to demean their actions. Gurunath says that Radhika questions everyone's loyalty. Maya says she would post the photos and Gurunath asks Maya to calm down and not take any decision in a hasty manner.

Meanwhile, the scene then shifts to Radhika's office. Jenny and Shreyas get to know that Radhika has planned to give documents. Soumitra, along with Shreyas and Jenny, explains to Radhika how she should not take the quick decision. Radhika says Maya is not in the frame of mind to listen to anything and that they have been proved wrong.

Gurunath arrives home and Shanaya asks what happened in the office. Gurunath indirectly refuses to answer the question. Meanwhile, Gurunath questions Shanaya's mother if Shanaya meets Radhika. Shanaya calls Radhika and she gets to know about the incident and tells Shanaya to not give any false information. Soumitra, on the other hand, tries to console Radhika.

Gurunath calls Maya and tells her how much he misses her and later asks Maya to take merging documents from Radhika. Maya also agrees to the same and they end the call. Jenny and Shreyas go to Radhika and try to convince her to ask her to rethink her decisions. Radhika explains the consequences of not giving the documents including Soumitra's image.

Meanwhile, Gurunnath tells Shayana how he knows about Shanaya and the way she shares all the information to Radhika. Gurunath tells Shanaya that he will now be the CEO of Radhika Masale. Radhika goes to Maya's office to hand over the documents. Soumitra arrives and tells how the procedure cannot be carried out as his father is also an important member of the BOD and the decision cannot be taken in the absence of his father.

Soumitra says he can help Maya become the CEO of SB Group of Company. Soumitra asks Maya to think about the options he has given, that is, whether she wants to merge SB Company and Radhika Masale or become the CEO of SB Group of Companies.

