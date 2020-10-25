Rasika Sunil's Picture From Time She Paid Tribute To Smita Patil

Marathi actor Rasika Sunil had shared an alluring picture of herself dressed as veteran Marathi actor Smita Patil. Rasika Sunil was dressed as Smita Patil for an award function, where she also paid tribute to the late actor. She shared a picture on Instagram, impressing her fans and also mentioned that she loved performing and paying a tribute to the late actor.

When Rasika Sunil dressed as Smita Patil

Rasika Sunil dressed up as Smita Patil and looked ravishing in her costume. She wore Smita Patil’s trademark outfit, a green checkered half navari matching it with an orange blouse. She completed her look with oxidised jewellery, the neckpieces, bangles, the silver waist belt and her earrings stealing the light. She kept her makeup subtle and also tied her hair like the late actor. Rasika Sunil went for a simple low bun, by parting her hair in the middle. Rasika Sunil too seems to be a great fan of the veteran actor Smita Patil for whom she loved paying a tribute.

Smita Patil was one of the finest stage actors of her time. She worked in the Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and the Kannada film industry and appeared in nearly 80 films. She is the recipient of the Padma Shri, the highest civilian honour in 1985. Some of Smita Patil’s most notable performances were in the films Manthan, Bhumika, Namak Halaal, Bazaar, Shakti and Arth.

Rasika Sunil has been a part of several Marathi TV shows and movies. The actor has appeared in films like Girlfriend, Bus Stop and has also made a cameo appearance in Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar. Rasika Sunil has also appeared in several short films and rose to fame with her performance in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. She plays the character of Shanaya in the serial. Earlier Rasika Sunil had taken a break from the show for a year. She had travelled abroad for her further studies. After fresh episodes of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko started airing on the channel, Rasika Sunil made a comeback on the show, much to the delight of her fans.

