Here's All You Need To Know About Anita Date Aka Radhika From 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko'

The lead actor of the popular Marathi show ‘Majhya Navryachi Bayko’ Anita Date has now become a household name after playing the character of Radhika. The romantic-drama revolves around the life of a married couple Gurunath and Radhika. However, with a sudden twist in the plot, Gurunath falls in love with his colleague Shanaya.

After learning her husband’s truth, Radhika embarks on a journey to create a self-identity of her own. Majhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most-watched on-going Marathi daily soaps currently. Here’s everything that you need to know about Radhika aka Anita Date.

Anita Date’s personal life

Hailing from Nashik, Maharashtra, Anita Date was born back in the year 1980 on October 31. She completed her schooling from M R Sarda Kanya Vidya Mandir and went on to pursue her Master’s degree from Pune University. However, according to Dreshare, Anita Date was inclined towards acting ever since she was a child. She participated in several theatres plays and Youth Festivals during her college and school life. Anita has married her long-time boyfriend and actor Chinmay Kelkar.

Anita Date’s career

Anita Date began her acting career back in 2008 by essaying a brief role in the Marathi film Sanai Choughade. Post which, she subsequently appeared in films like Popat, Ajoba, Coffee Ani Barich Kahi, Jogwa, Ek Paying Guest, and more. Anita made her television debut with Dar Ugdha Na Gade. She shot to fame with her role as Radhika in Majhya Navryachi Bayko.

Along with it, she has also appeared in other Marathi shows like Manthan, Anamika. Agnihotri and Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta. Anita has even ventured in the Hindi TV industry as well. She played brief roles in Hindi shows like Bandini, Baalveer and more. Due to her exceptional acting prowess, she was roped in for Aiyyaa. The romantic-drama Bollywood film enabled her to share the screen with actor Rani Mukerji. Anita Date’s net worth as of 2018 was approximately Rs. 1.25 crore, as stated by Dreshare. Currently, she is seen as Radhika in Majhya Navryachi Bayko.

