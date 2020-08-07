Ravi Jadhav Is At His 'desi' Best In His Latest Post, Says 'hum Nahi Sudhrenge'

Timepass fame Ravi Jadhav is one of the prominent filmmakers of the Marathi film industry. Apart from his directing prowess, Ravi Jadhav is known for his hilarious nature. Amid the on-going coronavirus scarce, the director is practising self-isolation with his family. However, he is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of his quarantine life with his fan army. A while ago, Ravi Jadhav posted a hilarious picture on Instagram which made everyone burst out in laughter.

Ravi Jadhav’s hilarious post

The director shared a picture that features how his family used a luxurious car to dry clothes on its deck. Ravi unleashed his desi behaviour calling it a proof of being a true Indian. He shared the funny photo with the hashtag “hum nahi sudhrenge”. Take a look at the hilarious picture here:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans of the director couldn’t control their laughter. While some dropped laughing emoticons on his post, others went on to say “hech khare bhartiya aahet” meaning “you are a true Indian”. Have a look at how fans are reacting on his post here:

Recently, he also paid tribute to a tree near J.J Institute of Applied Arts that was uprooted in the rains. The director explained that the tree had given shadow to many and it was a heartbreaking moment for him. For the unversed, Ravi is a former student of J.J Institute of Applied Arts.

à¤…à¤¨à¥‡à¤• à¤¦à¤¶à¤•à¥‡ à¤¹à¤œà¤¾à¤°à¥‹ à¤•à¤²à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¯à¥‡à¤šà¥€ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥€ à¤¦à¥‡à¤£à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤œà¥‡. à¤œà¥‡. à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¥…à¤¨à¥à¤Ÿà¥€à¤‚à¤— à¤¶à¥‡à¤œà¤¾à¤°à¥€à¤² à¤¹à¤¾ à¤µà¥ƒà¤•à¥à¤· à¤ªà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¤³à¤¾à¤¤ à¤•à¥‹à¤¸à¤³à¤²à¤¾. à¤†à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤œà¥‡. à¤œà¥‡. à¤•à¤°à¤¾à¤‚à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥€ à¤¹à¥€ à¤…à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤‚à¤¤ à¤¦à¥:à¤–à¤¦ à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡

In the comment section, a fan said that they have a lot of memories at that spot, while another called it a “major heartbreak”. A fan also went on to say that it was his “home”. Take a look at the comments here:

Ravi made his directorial debut with the Marathi musical drama movie Natrang back in the year 2010. Some of his notable works include Balak Palak, Timepass, Balgandharva and more. His last directorial venture Rampaat was a massive success at the box office. Now, several reports suggest that he is directing a movie namely “Chhatrapati Shivaji”.

