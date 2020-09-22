'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Sept 21: Sarita's Plan Against Gurunath & Maya

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Sept 21 episode begins with Gurunath and his mother Sarita getting ready for dinner. Gurunath sees Sarita setting the dinner table and helps her in doing so. They start eating. Gurunath thanks Sarita for making good homemade food for him. Sarita taunts him saying that he would have eaten such good food every day but he married Shanaya. Sarita also says he would be happy if he would have been with Radhika.

Sarita invites Maya for dinner

Gurunath feels disappointed. He asks her not to talk about old memories. Sarita agrees with Gurunath. She starts inquiring about having someone new in his life. Sarita says when he was with Radhika, he met Shanaya, and questions him about who is the next when Shanaya has left him. Gurunath tells Sarita there is nothing between him and Maya. He says she is just his boss. Sarita decides to invite Maya over for dinner. Gurunath gets shocked. Sarita plans to destroy Gurunath's name in front of Maya.

Meanwhile, at Radhika's house, everyone sits together for dinner. Jenny and Anand compliment Radhika for making food after a long time. Radhika, Soumitra, Jenny and Anand have fun banter at the dining table. They plan a party to celebrate their win. Soumitra says he will cook food for tomorrow's party. Radhika gets scared. Anand and Jenny also are terrified of Soumitra cooking for the party. Radhika suggests separating the work. Everyone agrees and she goes on to call Shanaya.

Shanaya's mother praises her

At Shanaya and Gurunath's house, Shayana makes her mother understand Radhika's situation. She asks her to be good towards her. Radhika calls Shanaya to invite her to the party. Gurunath calls Maya and tells her about his mom being good to her. Gurunath also tells her that Sarita has invited her for dinner. Maya gets confused.

Soumitra starts cooking for the party. Radhika gets scared and tackles him to go out for a while. Shanaya gets ready for the party. Shanaya's mother praises her for taking a stand against Gurunath. She suggests her to stay with good people like Radhika. At Sarita's house, Sarita purposely reads the news headlines about Radhika and Shanaya in front of Gurunath. She asks Gurunath about Maya as they both wait for her. Maya comes to meet Sarita in an Indian outfit. Gurunath gets surprised.

