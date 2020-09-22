Ravi Jadhav's Birthday: Top 7 Films By The Director You Should Not Miss

Marathi film director Ravi Jadhav has received widespread critical acclaim for his unique cintematic vision and distinctive style of filmmaking. Ravi Jadhav was a student of applied arts at Sir J.J Institute of Applied art. He made his directorial debut with a Natarang. On the special occasion of his 54th birthday, take a look at some of his most acclaimed films:

Natarang (2009)

Natarang was the directorial debut of Ravi Jadhav. The film starred Atul Kulkarni and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film is based on Natarang, a 1978 Marathi novel by Dr. Anand Yadav. The plot of Ravi Jadhav's film revolves around the sacrifices an artist makes for his love of art and also focuses on gender bias. Ravi Jadhav received the Zee Gaurav award for the best director for Natarang. The film was critically acclaimed and Atul Kulkarni and Sonalee Kulkarni's performances also received a lot of appreciation.

Balgandharva (2011)

Ravi Jadhav's Marathi films that received critical acclaim also include Balgandharva. Balgandharva is a Marathi biopic based on the life of a Marathi singer and stage actor named Narayan Shripad Rajhans. The film stars Subodh Bhave in the lead role. Balgandharva was screened at many film festivals globally, including Cannes and New York Indian Film Festival.

Balak Palak (2013)

In Balak Palak, the main focus is on the topic of sex education of adolescents. The film was produced by Riteish Deshmukh, Uttung Thakur, and Ravi Jadhav. The film starred Marathi actors like Shashwati Pimplikar, Madan Deodhar, Bhagyashree Shankpal, Rohit Phalke, Prathamesh Parab, Sai Tamhankar, and Kishor Kadam in pivotal roles. Ravi Jadhav was critically acclaimed for the film for its unique plot and style.

Timepass (2014)

Timepass is one of the most popular Marathi films of the last decade. It is a teenage romcom set in the '90s. It stars actors like Prathamesh Parab, Ketaki Mategaonkar, Vaibhav Mangle, and Bhalchandra Kadam in crucial roles. Timepass was a huge financial success at the box-office.

Timepass 2 (2015)

Timepass 2 is the sequel to Ravi Jadhav's Timepass. It continues the story of the main characters Dagadu and Praju, played by Prathamesh Parab, and Ketaki Mategaonkar. However, in this film, Priyadarshan Jadhav and Priya Bapat play the older versions and the lead roles. The film received critical acclaim for the performances of the actors.

Nude (2018)

Nude was both produced and directed by Ravi Jadhav. The film focused on the life of a woman who posed nude for art students to earn money for her son's education. Chhaya Kadam, Madan Deodhar, and Kalyanne Mulay played pivotal roles in the film. Nude is considered to be one of the most underrated films of Ravi Jadhav. It also received widespread acclaim from critics.

Banjo (2016)

Another notable film from Ravi Jadhav is Banjo. Banjo starred Riteish Deshmukh and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. It is a Hindi musical film that received mixed reviews from critics. The film revolves around a poor guy named Taraat, a banjoist who is given a huge opportunity by a musician from US named Christina, played by Nargis Fakhri.

