Shruti Haasan Shares Fun Video With Her New ‘Duck Buddy’ Saatvik; Check It Out

Actor Shruti Haasan is an entertainer in all senses as the actor took to her Instagram to share a video with her new ‘Duck Buddy’. She is seen having some fun with her young fan as they make quack noises like a duck using their hands in a particular position. Read along and have a look at the video and more about her post.

Shruti Haasan and her ‘Duck Buddy’

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram today on December 9, 2020, to share a fun video with a young fan of her. The actor turned ventriloquist for her little fan named Satvik as the two are making duck noises from their mouth and moving their hands in a particular way. The actor shared the video and wrote “Duck Buddies” for her caption, the video starts with the two introducing themselves and then Satvik says that ‘Today We Are The Duck Buddies’.

The video has received 788k likes so far since it was shared 5 hours ago. The fans have also dropped comments under the post, which convey love to the actor. Take a look.

On the work front

In recent times, Haasan was seen in the movie Devi, which was a short film released through YouTube in March 2020 and revolved around a group of women who have suffered from sexual abuse. She was also seen on screen in the Tigmanshu Dhulia crime thriller Yaara alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Ankur Vika.

She also starred in Putnam Pudhu Kaalai as Ramya, the anthology film that had an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, M. S. Bhaskar, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Anu Hasan, Kathadi Ramamurthy, Komalam Charuhasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gurucharan C, Leela Samson, Bobby Simha, Sharath Ravi. The actor is currently shooting for Telugu film Krack featuring Ravi Teja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. She will also appear in Tamil flick Laabam and Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

