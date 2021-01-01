'Vakeel Saab': Teaser of Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan starrer to release on Sankranthi

After the makers of the film Vakeel Saab wrapped up the shooting schedule, the team surprised the fans by revealing the date for the release of the teaser. Sriram Venu is the director and Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Bollywood blockbuster film Pink. . Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations extended their wishes on New Year and revealed that the teaser of the highly anticipated film will release on Sankranthi.

Vakeel Saab teaser on Sankranthi

Apart from sharing the good news with fans, the production house also shared the poster of the film where Pawan Kalyan can be seen riding a bike while actress Shruti Haasan can be seen sitting behind and laughing. Slated for the summer 2021 release. Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a lawyer. Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, it has music by Thaman.

Earlier, the makers shared several BTS stills from the film while announcing the wrap-up. Though the film has wrapped up the shooting, the remaining portions of the pending shoot would be wrapped up by the first week of January. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj, Ananya will be seen in other important roles in this court drama. The poster of the film was dropped a few weeks ago and it has become the most tweeted Telugu film of 2020. Meanwhile, in the film, Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan while Nivetha Thomas will take up Taapsee Pannu's role. South diva Shruti Haasan will also be seen essaying a key role in the film, which is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

