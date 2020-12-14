'Rowdy Rajkumar 2' Cast: Here Are The Main Actors Who Were A Part Of Telugu Action Film

Rowdy Rajkumar 2 is a Hindi dubbed version of the 2017 Telugu action film, titled Goutham Nanda. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the narrative revolves around two lookalikes, Goutham and Nanda, who meet while trying to end their lives. Goutham is a billionaire's spoiled son who wants to feel emotions and Nanda is a techie from a poverty-stricken background who wants to become a billionaire. They decide to swap their identities for a month and eventually face challenges from each other's respective enemies as they both start savouring the lives they wanted to live. Read on to know about the cast of Rowdy Rajkumar 2.

Also Read | 'Dashing In December' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Also Read | 'Kamuki' Movie Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In The Romantic Comedy

Rowdy Rajkumar 2 cast

Gopichand

The cast of Rowdy Rajkumar 2 includes Gopichand in the lead role. He plays the dual characters of Goutham Ghatamanneni and Nanda Kishore in the action film. Gopichand is referred to as the action star of Telugu cinema for his action-packed films. Gopichand made his debut as a hero with the film Tholi Valapu. He played negative roles in his next films Jayam, Nijam, and Varsham. His famous works include Golimaar, Wanted, Oxygen, Pantham, Chanakya among others.

Also Read | 'Oopiri' Cast: List Of All Actors And The Characters They Played In The 2016 Tamil Movie

Hansika Motwani

The Rowdy Rajkumar 2 characters include Spoorthi, portrayed by Hansika Motwani. Hansika has worked in films of several languages, but she primarily works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Hansika made her film debut in Telugu cinema with Desamuduru and became the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Filmfare Award. Motwani later appeared in a couple of Telugu movies, including Kantri and Maska. She even starred in commercially successful Tamil films like Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Singam II.

Also Read | 'Sandition' Cast: Here's A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Catherine Tresa

The Rowdy Rajkumar 2 cast includes Catherine Tresa, who plays the role of Mugdha. She appears in all South Indian language films and made her debut with the 2010 Kannada film Shankar IPS opposite Duniya Vijay. Her famous works include The Thriller, Vishnu, Paisa, Madras, Errabus, Kathakali, and Kadamban.

Mukesh Rishi

The cast includes Mukesh Rishi who plays the character of Mudra, Mughda's father. Mukesh Rishi works mostly in Malayali, Hindi, and Punjabi films and is most popularly known for his villainous roles. His famous works include Khiladi 786, Garv, Run, Koi Mil Gaya, Jaal, Indian Babu, Dum among many others.

Nikitin Dheer

The Rowdy Rajkumar 2 characters include Gowda, played by Nikitin Dheer. He plays the antagonist in the film. Dheer made his acting debut in 2008 with Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Jodhaa Akbar. The actor primarily works in Hindi and Telugu films and television shows. Most popularly known for his role of Thangaballi in Chennai Express, his other notable works include Housefull 3, Freaky Ali, Kanche, Mister among others.

Image Credits: bheeshmatalks Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.