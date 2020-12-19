Recap 2020: From 'Soorarai Pottru To 'Psycho' Here Are 5 Best Tamil Movies Of 2020

Quick links:
The Tamil film industry has released several films this 2020, entertaining the audience all 2020. The Tamil cinema had a wide genre of films to offer to the masses ranging from thriller to comedy. Talking about the same, here’s taking a lot at the 5 best Tamil movies of 2020 based on their IMDb rating.
Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the movie Soorarai Pottru stars Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. The film went on to receive an 8.7/10 rating on IMDb. The plot revolves around Nedumaaran Rajangam "Maara" who sets out to make the common man fly and takes on the most capital-intensive industry in the world and many enemies that stand in his way in the process.
Helmed by Sudha Kongara and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film Paava Kadhaigal stars Anjali, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Adithya Bhaskar in lead roles. The movie went on to garner a rating of 8.6/10 on IMDb. At times bleak, at times disturbing, four short films examine the stories of those who dare to dream and desire-and those who are determined to stand in their path.
Helmed by Desingh Periyasamy, the movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal stars Dulquer Salmaan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Ritu Varma in lead roles. The film went on to receive an 8.6/10 rating on IMDb. The movie revolves around a carefree youngster whose life takes an interesting turn as he meets the girl of his dreams.
Helmed by RJ Balaji and N.J. Saravanan, the film Mookuthi Amman stars Nayanthara, RJ Balaji and Urvashi in lead roles. The movie went on to garner a rating of 6.4/10 on IMDb. The film is based on the goddess Mookuthi Amman, who comes down to Earth and uses a TV reporter to reveal false godmen.
Helmed by Mysskin, the movie Psycho stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The movie went on to receive a 6.3/10 rating on IMDb. The film is based on the Buddhist tale of Angulimala, a dreaded serial killer, Psycho tells the story of a blind man who is embroiled in a murder mystery.
