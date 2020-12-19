Recap 2020: From 'Soorarai Pottru To 'Psycho' Here Are 5 Best Tamil Movies Of 2020

The Tamil film industry has released several films this 2020, entertaining the audience all 2020. The Tamil cinema had a wide genre of films to offer to the masses ranging from thriller to comedy. Talking about the same, here’s taking a lot at the 5 best Tamil movies of 2020 based on their IMDb rating.

Soorarai Pottru – 8.7/10

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the movie Soorarai Pottru stars Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. The film went on to receive an 8.7/10 rating on IMDb. The plot revolves around Nedumaaran Rajangam "Maara" who sets out to make the common man fly and takes on the most capital-intensive industry in the world and many enemies that stand in his way in the process.

Paava Kadhaigal – 8.6/10

Helmed by Sudha Kongara and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film Paava Kadhaigal stars Anjali, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Adithya Bhaskar in lead roles. The movie went on to garner a rating of 8.6/10 on IMDb. At times bleak, at times disturbing, four short films examine the stories of those who dare to dream and desire-and those who are determined to stand in their path.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal – 7.7/10

Helmed by Desingh Periyasamy, the movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal stars Dulquer Salmaan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Ritu Varma in lead roles. The film went on to receive an 8.6/10 rating on IMDb. The movie revolves around a carefree youngster whose life takes an interesting turn as he meets the girl of his dreams.

Also read | Recap 2020: From 'Colour Photo' To 'Prawas', List Of 10 Best Regional Movies Of This Year

Mookuthi Amman – 6.4/10

Helmed by RJ Balaji and N.J. Saravanan, the film Mookuthi Amman stars Nayanthara, RJ Balaji and Urvashi in lead roles. The movie went on to garner a rating of 6.4/10 on IMDb. The film is based on the goddess Mookuthi Amman, who comes down to Earth and uses a TV reporter to reveal false godmen.

Also read | Movierulz And Tamilrockers Leak Walter Full Movie Online For Download

Psycho – 6.3/10

Helmed by Mysskin, the movie Psycho stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The movie went on to receive a 6.3/10 rating on IMDb. The film is based on the Buddhist tale of Angulimala, a dreaded serial killer, Psycho tells the story of a blind man who is embroiled in a murder mystery.

Also read | Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru's First Song Veyyon Silli Has THIS Unique Promotion Ploy

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan Is 'back To Being Bob' For Another Schedule Of 'Bob Biswas'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.