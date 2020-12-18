RECAP 2020: 5 Shows That Perfectly Included The Coronavirus Pandemic Into Their Storylines

TV shows have been a massive contributor for keeping the viewers at home entertained as well as keep their sanity since many people are still undergoing work from home and not travelling or going out of the house much. Some of these TV shows have seamlessly included the pandemic situation in their storylines so that the audience can connect with the real-life scenario to the reel stories. Take a look at these 5 TV shows that perfectly synced their storylines to fit with the current stride of COVID pandemic ties. All these shows listed, including Grey's Anatomy season 17, can be watched on Colors Infinity, Netflix, Comedy Central Disney+Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17

Grey’s Anatomy medical drama is one of the longest-running medical genre TV shows since it has been running since 2005. The show is produced by ABC Signature, Shondaland Production Company and Entertainment One Television. Season 17 showcased the struggles that the healthcare workers in the frontline face during catastrophic conditions. They also honoured essential workers and COVID patients in several of their episodes.

Superstore season 6 on Comedy Central

Superstore season 6 airs on Comedy Central and the episodes showcased how the essential workers deal at the frontline during the pandemic, which specifically focused on the stores. The episodes showcased the frenzy when people went to stack up the toilet papers in bulk after getting anxious due to the lockdown situations. Season 6 showcased the real-life pandemic issues and was the last season of the comedy show.

Shark Tank Season 12

Shark Tank is a well-known reality TV series in which budding entrepreneurs present their ideas and products to a panel of investors and convince them to invest in their company. The S12 aired on Colors Infinity and showcased contestants who brought pitches related to the coronavirus and how one could test or cope with the virus. Take a look at the latest snippet from the show.

Social Distance

Social Distance was created by the same creators who made the hit series called Orange is the New Black. The show was completely shot in quarantine conditions. It showcased the life of couples, families and their friends who deal with lockdown and how the technology helped all of them to be tied to each other at all times. The series also took the BLM movement along with the death of George Floyd too.

This is Us S05

NBC's popular show This Is Us was among the first to return to air during the pandemic. Season 5's premiere episode was 2 hours long and dealt with COVID-19 and George Floyd's protests. They showcased the rea;-life incident through the lives and thoughts of the Pearsons, who were reeling from the Kevin-Randall battle in Season 4. This is Us airs on Disney+Hotstar and aired Season 5 during the pandemic conditions itself.

