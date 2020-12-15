Amruta Subhash Celebrates 11 Years Of 'Tya Ratri Paus Hota'; Shares Throwback Pics

Amruta Subhash's Marathi film Tya Ratri Paus Hota clocked 11 years. Celebrating the milestone, Amruta took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stills from the drama flick. Sharing these throwback pictures on social media, Amruta Subhash wrote, "sharing these pictures from my Marathi film ‘tya ratri paus hota.’ I am grateful to @gajendraahire_goda for this beautiful character Raavee". The film also stars Marathi superstar Subodh Bhave. Amruta also penned a note dedicated to her co-actor. Take a look at Amruta Subhash's Instagram post.

Tya Ratri Paus Hota completes 11 years

Amruta Subhash shared a series of pictures in her character 'Raavee'. One of the images also features her co-actor, Subodh Bhave. Amruta played a young girl who was involved in substance abuse. The pictures were some intense stills from Tya Ratri Paus Hota.

The actor penned a note dedicated to the makers. She said, "Thank you so much @nikhil.nagzarkar.photography for sharing these pictures from my Marathi film ‘tya ratri paus hota.’. I am grateful to @gajendraahire_goda for this beautiful character Raavee". Talking about her character Amruta Subhash said, "She is wounded deeply by her childhood. A drug addict. Finally takes all her revenges and comes back to life". She further added, "This revolutionary character was one of the most unique souls I portrayed". Subodh Bhave who played Raavee's brother in the film became Amruta's friend for life because of their film together.

Amruta Subhash also penned a note in Marathi dedicated to the film. She wrote, "à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤ªà¤¾à¤Šà¤¸ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾’ à¤®à¤§à¤²à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤µà¥€ à¤–à¥‚à¤ª à¤¬à¤‚à¤¡à¤–à¥‹à¤° à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤°à¥‡à¤–à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥€. à¤¨à¤¿à¤–à¤¿à¤² à¤¨à¤¾à¤—à¤à¤°à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤ªà¤²à¥‡à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¿à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤›à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤‚à¤®à¥à¤³à¥‡ à¤¤à¤¿à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤†à¤ à¤µà¤£à¥€ à¤¦à¤¾à¤Ÿà¥‚à¤¨ à¤†à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾. à¤¯à¤¾ à¤šà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¤Ÿà¤¾à¤¨à¤‚ à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤• à¤•à¤¾à¤¯à¤®à¤šà¤¾ à¤¦à¥‹à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤³à¤¾à¤²à¤¾. à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¥‹à¤§ à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¥‡. à¤œà¥‹ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤šà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¤Ÿà¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤­à¤¾à¤Š à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ ðŸ’•ðŸ’•à¤¯à¤¾ à¤šà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¤Ÿà¤¾à¤¤à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤µà¥€ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤°à¥‡à¤–à¥‡à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥€ à¤—à¤œà¤¾ à¤®à¥€ à¤¤à¥‚à¤à¥€ à¤‹à¤£à¥€ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡". This translates to, "It was raining that night. Ravi was a very rebellious person. Her memories were shattered by these photos taken by Nikhil Nagzarkar. This movie made me a lifelong friend. Subodh Bhave. I am indebted to you for the character Ravi who was my brother in this movie".

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Amruta Subhash commented on her post. One of the users wrote, "My favourite movie", while another added, "That is one disturbing film.. Great performances". Another fan commented, "Awesome movie ðŸ‘...tumi ek number acting keli ahe". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

