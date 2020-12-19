'Solo Brathuke So Better' Trailer Out, Shows Sai Dharam Tej Against Love And Relationships

Solo Brathuke So Better is a 2020 Telugu political satire comedy-drama film directed by Subbu and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad. The Telugu comedy film's trailer released recently and is all set for a December 25 release in theatres. Read on to know more about Solo Brathuke So Better cast and the film's recently released trailer.

Also Read | Rocket Raja Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This 2016 Action Comedy Film

Also Read | Sai Dharam Tej & Nabha Natesh's 'Solo Brathuke So Better' Release Date Set For Dec 2020

Solo Brathuke So Better Trailer

The makers of Solo Brathuke So Better released the trailer of the comedy-drama film today on Youtube and other social media platforms. The Telugu movie stars Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh in lead roles, playing the characters of Virat and Amrutha. The trailer of the film starts with a narration that talks about a guy who's cut-outs and posters are being burnt by angry crowds. The scene cuts to Sai Dharam Tej where he can be seen addressing an audience about the constitution and people's rights but goes on to say that people keep ruining them in the name of committed relationships. A few dance sequences later, a clip show two actors, Sai Dharam and his uncle talking about the smoking and drinking warning before a movie starts and how a warning should be given in case of a wife and wedding date as well.

Also Read | As Sai Dharam Tej Brings In His 33rd Birthday; Have A Look At Some Of His Must-watch Films

The premise of the film basically portrays how the lead character Virat is totally against love, marriage, and committed relationships, as his uncle attests until he meets Nabha Natesh's character, Amrutha. Nabha Natesh and Sai can be seen enjoying each other's company in the trailer while Nabha admits to liking spending time with him. Solo Brathuke So Better trailer also boasts of action-packed scenes and entertaining dance numbers. You can see the trailer here.

Also Read | Sai Dharam Tej To Reportedly Tie The Knot In An Arranged Marriage Next Year?

Solo Brathuke So Better cast includes actors Rajendra Prasad, Sathya, Rao Ramesh Vennela Kishore alongside the main leads. The filming began in the latter half of November 2019 and was earlier scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, until it got postponed due to the pandemic. The final schedule of the romantic entertainer was wrapped up in the second week of September 2020 after the lockdown. The lead star of the movie, Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter and announced the release of the trailer. See it here.

Also Read | Sai Dharam Tej Expresses Excitement As He Commences Shoot For 'Solo Brathuke So Better'

Virat and Amrutha are coming on the big screens to entertain you from Dec 25th.



Here is a trailer in to their lives before the grand release.#SoloBrathukeSoBetter #SBSBonDec25th

🔈 🔈 🔈 https://t.co/P64GgpbxCC — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 19, 2020

Image Credits: Sai Dharam Tej Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.