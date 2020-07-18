'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update | July 17, 2020: Maya Gets Stuck At Guru's House

Majhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. This Marathi TV series stars Abhijeet Khandkekar as Gurunath Subhedar, Rasika Sunil as Shanaya, and Anita Date as Radhika Subhedar. Created by Kedar Vaidya, the fresh episodes after the lockdown started airing from July 13, 2020.

The latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko showed Gurunath getting into a major fix as a result of Maya being stuck at his house due to Radhika and Saumitra. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 17, 2020.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update July 17, 2020

In the latest episode Maya is shocked because of Shanaya’s behaviour. On the other hand, Gurunath realises that Maya is sympathising with his issue and hence she might support him in the future. Shanaya also takes note of Maya sympathising with Gurunath. After witnessing Shanaya’s crazy behaviour, Maya plans to leave Gurunath’s house and declines his dinner offer.

Before Maya can step out of the house, Shanaya informs Radhika that their plan was successful. The minute Radhika receives a text from Shanaya she tells Saumitra to go downstairs and not let Maya leave their society. Saumitra follows Radhika’s plan through and stands in Maya’s way. He acts like he has not noticed Maya but realises that their plan is working. On the other hand, Maya is shocked to see Saumitra standing in the parking lot. She observes him for a while and then goes back to Gurunath’s apartment.

Scene changes and Radhika and Shanaya discuss that their plan has succeeded and how it will badly affect Gurunath. Scene changes once again and Maya walks inside Gurunath’s apartment and he is shocked to see her. Maya informs him that she noticed Saumitra in the parking lot and hence could not go back him. Gurunath gets tensed after hearing this. After a few minutes, a man walks in and informs Gurunath that he needs keys to a white car (Maya’s car) since it is parked in Radhika’s parking spot. This revelation stresses Gurunath and he gets speechless.

Scene changes and Saumitra congratulates Radhika and appreciates her plan. He also suggests her to have a small celebration for this victory. Radhika decides to cook something for Saumitra and also plans to surprise her mother-in-law. On the other hand, Gurunath suggests Maya stay the night but she is stressed about Shanaya’s behaviour. Shanaya starts troubling Gurunath and Maya and enjoys herself.

Radhika, Saumitra and her mother-in-law enjoy some evening snack and engage in light-hearted conversations. Whereas Gurunath and Shanaya start arguing about Shanaya’s crazy act. She starts asking him a lot of questions to get his answers for her video. Gurunath seems completely unaware of this plan. The moment Gurunath leaves the room, Shanaya watches the video and does a celebratory dance. Radhika, her mother-in-law and Saumitra continue to enjoy their meal. The episode ends with Radhika and Shanaya meet and talk about the video.

