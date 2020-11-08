Suriya Reveals How He Managed To Look Like An 18-year Old In 'Soorarai Pottru'

The popular Tamil actor, Suriya Sivakumar, is all set to appear in Sudha Kongara’s film Soorarai Pottru. It is an upcoming Tamil action-drama movie whose release was postponed multiple times due to various interruptions caused by the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus. Suriya recently revealed some behind-the-scenes tidbits of his character from the film that is now set to officially release on the OTT platform of Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020.

Suriya will be seen as a younger version of his character in Soorarai Pottru

The Soorarai Pottru cast includes Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, and Paresh Rawal. In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Suriya revealed the physical demands that the character in his film made needed. The character of Suriya will be seen at a much younger stage in his life in a part of Soorarai Pottru, for which the actor was required to change his appearance during the shooting of it.

Suriya did not expect to play an 18-year old

Suriya told The Hindu that his character had a ten-minute confrontational sequence in one of the scenes in the film where he was 18-years old. Suriya, who is in fact 45-years old in real life, said he did not think he was going to play the younger part of the character at all. He even showed Sudha Kongara, the director, an example of some CGI work done in the film Gemini Man that starred actor Will Smith.

Suriya went on an unhealthy crash diet for the part

Suriya revealed that he had hoped that Sudha would bring on board a person who looked similar to him for that part of the film. But as it turned out, Sudha insisted that Suriya play the younger version himself. The actor told The Hindu that in order to achieve a look of an 18-year old, he ended up going on a very unhealthy ‘crash diet’ for about a month. Although Suriya did add towards the end, that he does not recommend doing something like that to anyone.

Soorarai Pottru will be one of the many digital releases that the audience has seen this year. Due to the ongoing pandemic, countless theatrical releases were put to halt. Suriya’s wife, Jyothika is another popular Indian film actor who has primarily worked in Tamil cinema. Jyothika’s film Ponmagal Vandhal was also released digitally via the same OTT platform of Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.

