Remember When Rahul Bhatt Blamed Mahesh Bhatt For Being 'indifferent' Towards Him?

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and son Rahul Bhatt reportedly do not share a cordial relationship with each other. In several media interviews, Rahul Bhatt has claimed that his father was indifferent towards him while treating other siblings Shaheen, Pooja and Alia Bhatt as his own. In a previous interview with Live TV, Rahul berated his father revealing the sour connect with him.

Mahesh and Rahul’s relationship

During the interaction, Rahul reportedly disclosed that his father never treated him ‘like his own child’. Calling it the ‘raw and uncut truth’ about their relationship, he added that if only he had a father figure in his life, Rahul wouldn’t have befriended David Headley. For the unversed, Headley was the American terrorist of Pakistani origin and a spy who is serving a lengthy sentence for conspiring in the plotting of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. According to Headley’s testimony, he allegedly claimed that he was fond of Rahul and warned him to not visit the South Mumbai area on November 26.

Talking about his childhood, Mahesh Bhatt's son also expressed his insecurities of lacking a mature person by his side while growing up. He added that the gaps in his life were mended by Headley and he had won Rahul’s confidence. Claiming that he was vulnerable, Rahul added that his father never guided him. Comparing his life with the onscreen character Andy Garcia in The Godfather 3, he claimed that Mahesh Bhatt always treated him like a curse on his life.

While concluding his interview, Rahul said that he isn’t ‘bitter’ but have grown a ‘better person’ because of being ill-treated by Mahesh Bhatt. Stating ‘what doesn’t kill, makes one stronger’, he agreed that he was full of ‘resentment’ and ‘anger’ when he met Headley. It bothered Rahul, that these negative qualities of him could have been easily ‘harnessed’ by Headley. However, due to fate, he ‘miraculously’ escaped from the loop of a massive danger.

For the uninitiated, Rahul is a fitness trainer and TV personality. Although he hasn’t stepped in the film industry as of yet. However, he was a contestant of the controversial reality television show Bigg Boss season 4. His journey wasn’t a long one, he got evicted from the house on Day 34.

