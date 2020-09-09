Did You Know Akshay Kumar Changed His Name After Starring In Mahesh Bhatt's 'Aaj'?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar revealed why he changed his name from Rajeev Hari Om Bhatia to Akshay in an interaction with Hindustan Times. During the promotions of his then-upcoming movie Naam Shabana, the star had talked about numerous things and answered his fans’ queries. Among the audience, a person asked the reason for his name change. Here’s is everything you need to know about Akshay Kumar’s reply to the same. Read on:

Akshay Kumar's real name

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar disclosed why he changed his name from Rajeev Hari Om Bhatia to Akshay during the promotions of Naam Shabana in 2017. According to the report, the actor said that no one had asked him this question. He recalled making his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aaj in 1987. Akshay Kumar played a minor role in the first movie.

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Why did Akshay Kumar plan to change his name?

The actor remembered that the Mahesh Bhatt directorial starred Kumar Gaurav in the lead role. He added that the name of Kumar Gaurav’s character was Akshay. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar had a minor part of around 4.5 seconds in the 1987 flick. So, the Bollywood star stated that he used to observe Kumar Gaurav and his acting in the movie. Akshay Kumar also said that he did not know what happened, but one day he went to the court and changed his name.

Akshay Kumar then went on to add that he was a nobody during that time. However, he remembered getting visiting cards with the new name Akshay Kumar and proceeding to look for work. The actor said that he did not know why he wanted that change. Additionally, Kumar reminisced going to the Bandra court for the name change.

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Akshay Kumar recalled that was grateful and said that time was in his favour, which helped him in getting new projects. Later on, the Bollywood star went on to feature in commercially hit movies such as the Khiladi series, Mohra, Suhaag, Sangharsh, Namastey London, and Garam Masala, to name a few.

Also read: Everything You Need To Know About Yami Gautam Starrer Punjabi Film 'Ek Noor'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.