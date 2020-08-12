Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Shraddha Kapoor In Theia Couture; Who Wore It Better?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her extraordinary fashion sense and style. Like her, Shraddha Kapoor is yet another leading lady in Bollywood who has impressed fans with her unique sartorial choices. The two superstars were once spotted donning similar Theia couture. Here are the outfits sported by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shraddha Kapoor that you must check out right away:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shraddha Kapoor in Theia couture

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen sporting a cocktail version of Theia couture. The outfit features different shades and colours. For accessories, the actor did not opt for any heavy metallic jewellery, except for a pair of earrings. For the hairstyle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen donning loose waves. She paired the outfit with muted makeup. Check out the look donned by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Speaking of the cocktail version of Theia Couture, Shraddha Kapoor also donned similar outfit. However, the colour of the couture features different shades of colours. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit showcased more of brown tones and shades, Shraddha Kapoor's dress features more of ombre-blue shades. For the hairstyle, the actor went for open wavy hairdo and she went for minimalistic makeup with dark eyes and nude lips. Shraddha Kapoor did not opt for any accessories and completed her look with a pair of heels.

Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen elegantly donning the outfits with the utmost ease. Fans seem to have quickly noticed the similarities in the outfits donned by the actors. However, they both styled their outfits in their own unique way.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, which released in the year 2018. The film is directed by Atul Manjrekar. The actor will next be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, helmed by Mani Ratnam. She will be seen playing the role of Nandhini/ Mandakini Devi in the upcoming Tamil flick.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Street Dancer 3D as Inayat and also featured in Baaghi 3, in the role of Sia. The actor is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

