Remember When Sonalee Kulkarni Flaunted Her Short Hair & Said 'Don't Worry Be Hampi?'

Back in the date, Sonalee Kulkarni opted for a new look altogether, for her 2017 film Hampi. Earlier this year in May, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of throwback pictures and flaunted her short hair. Sonalee shared the photos on World Laughter Day and wrote, "Don't worry be Hampi."

When Sonali flaunted her short hair

As seen in the pictures shared, Sonalee Kulkarni was caught in a candid moment as she laughed away to glory. She also penned an amusing caption and wrote, "Inhale happiness exhale laughter. Or vice versa. Even in quarantine. And if you cannot naturally, then you know what to do." She further shared that the pictures were some of her BTS moments while shooting for Hampi.

As soon as Sonalee Kulkarni's photos were up, an amused fan wrote, "Unforgettable memories." Whereas many spoke about her movie, Hampi and expressed their thoughts about it. A user wrote, "Saw Hampi yesterday damn good." Whereas, another fan penned, "You're looking so gorgeous... with ur cute smile...& Everything that I didn't express u."

Ahead of the film's release in 2017, Sonalee Kulkarni shared back-to-back pictures and posters and intrigued fans about the movie. On November 6, 2017, Sonalee shared a picture with her co-star Lalit Prabhakar and wrote, "लडका-लडकी भेटले म्हणजे प्रेम types काहीतरी घडलंच पाहीजे का?" Which roughly translates to, "When a girl-boy meet, something like love should always take place?". Fans were all excited to watch the movie, as they flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Take a look at the poster below.

About Hampi movie

Helmed by Prakash Kunte, Hampi stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Lalit Prabhakar, Priyadarshan Jadhav, Prajakta Mali and Chhaya Kadam among others. The movie chronicles the story of Isha and Kabir (Sonalee and Lalit), who meet up in Hampi when Isha sets out on a tour to explore the destination. Kabir is her mysterious stranger-neighbour who then gradually bonds with her. However, when Isha's friend Girija (Prajakta) arrives, the former re-considers and gives her relationship a second thought.

Sonalee was last seen in Vicky Velingkar, alongside Spruha Joshi, Sangram Samel, Jui Pawar among others. The film was well-received by the audience. In July, Sonalee was a part of the poetic video, composed by Sagar Patil and voiced by herself. The video has hit 145K views within a month of its release.

