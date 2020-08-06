Sonalee Kulkarni Shares Her 'magical' Engagement Photos With Beau Kunal; See Pics

Apsara Ali fame Sonalee Kulkarni previously announced that she got engaged to Kunal Benodekar in the month of February, this year. The duo exchanged rings in a private ceremony that was only attended by family members. Taking to Instagram, Sonalee recently shared the photoshoot pictures of her engagement shoot in UAE. The actor posted a series of pictures wherein the couple can be seen striking poses in the desert.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s engagement photoshoot

For the photoshoot, Sonalee opted for an ocean blue gown which was studded with pearls. Her tulle gown featured cape sleeves. Kohled eyes, flushed cheeks and pink lips added elegance to her chic look. Sonalee left her sleek hair open for the photoshoot.



As for her beau Kunal, he looked dapper in a finely tailored suit. The engagement pictures have created quite a buzz on social media as fans are going gaga over the couple’s engagement shoot. Thanking the photographer for capturing their special moment, she explained that sometimes magic can be created by having faith.

It’s not sometimes realistic to think something magical can happen, but if you believe in your magic then it does really happen!

Along with her engagement pictures, Sonalee also shared individual pictures of herself. The photographs were creatively shot using yellow lights. Sharing a fiery caption, the Dhurala actor can be seen donning a subtle look and staring away from the camera while posing for the picture.

As if you were on fire from within...the moon lives in the lining of your skin!

The actor also shared a family picture where sees the couple posing with their parents and brothers. Most of them have colour co-ordinated their ensembles. Take a look at it here:

When the families “bond”ed

While Sonalee Kulkarni is popularly known for her acting prowess across Hindi and Marathi film industries, her fiance is an employee of ASL International Company. He is a Chartered Accountant based in a Dubai based management company. The actor broke the news of her engagement in May. In the photos and the caption, it was made clear that she got engaged in the month of February. Have a look at the picture here:

