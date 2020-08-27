Sonalee Kulkarni's #ThrowbackThursday Post Features An Unseen Video Of Her Engagement

On August 27, popular Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni took to her social media and shared an unseen video from her engagement ceremony, which took place back in February. In the throwback video, Sonalee is seen entering the venue of her engagement ceremony while sporting a traditional look in a golden saree. As Sonalee, along with her parents and brother, mark their entry, flower petals were showered on them.

As the video progressed further, she exchanged rings with her fiancee Kunal Benodekar. The video also gave a sneak peek into their photo session post the ceremony. Instagramming the video she wrote a caption that read, "Because it is #tbt this one has to go on my #instagramreels". Meanwhile, in the background, singers P. Madhuri, Prabhanjan Marathe, Shrutkirti Marathe, and Nalini Kulkarni's God Gojiri can be heard. Scroll down to watch the video.

Within a couple of hours, the video post managed to garner more than 31k views and is still counting. On the other side, actor Breshna Khan poured love on Sonalee as her comment read, "Congratulations". Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "So beautiful @sonalee18588 Tai" while another asserted, "Jodi bhari aahea".

Sonalee Kulkarni's engagement

On the occasion of her 32nd birthday, which was in May, Sonalee introduced the world to her fiancee, Kunal Benodekar. The two had got engaged back in February. She also shared a couple of photos from her engagement ceremony on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Sonalee was seen leaning against Kunal while in another, she is posing with both the families. Adding a heartwarming caption, Sonalee wrote, "Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Introducing my fianceÌÂ Kunal Benodekar!".

A peek into Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram

Sonalee is quite active on social media. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Earlier, Sonalee Kulkarni took to her Instagram to inform about her return back home after five months. In the picture, she is posing at the beach with her hand gesture suggesting an airplane. In the shot taken at sunset, the actor is dressed in a dark monokini with her hair tied into a bun. Sonalee was in Dubai before the nationwide-lockdown was announced in March.

Talking about her projects, Kulkarni is seen mostly in Marathi films. Her repertoire includes numerous shows and films including in Gauri, Bakula Namdeo Ghotale and Natarang, among many others. On the other side, she has featured in movies like Grand Masti and Singham Returns.

