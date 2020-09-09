Vishnu Vishal's Engagement: Remember When He Denied Jwala Being Reason Behind His Divorce

Vishnu Vishal, who recently announced his engagement with Jwala Gutta, was earlier married to Rajini. Back in November 2018, Vishnu Vishal took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement regarding his and Rajini's divorce. The actor clarified that he and Rajini spent some wonderful years together and will always remain friends.

In his lengthy note, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "Dear friends and well-wishers, I wish to inform you all that Rajini and I have been separated for over a year and now legally divorced. We have a beautiful son and our top priority will always be to co-parent our kid and give him the best. We have spent some wonderful years together and we will always remain good friends and respect each other. In the best interest of our kid and our families, we request you all to respect our privacy."

When Vishnu released a statement about his divorce

Also Read | 'Is Ratsasan 2 script ready?': Vishnu Vishal asks director Ram Kumar in fun banter

Vishnu Vishal was reportedly married to Rajini Natraj for about seven years. They gave birth to their son Aryan in 2017. Vishnu keeps sharing pictures with Aryan on social media. Earlier, rumours suggested actor Amala Paul was the reason behind Vishnu's divorce with Rajini. However, Vishnu rebuffed the news. Earlier in August, Vishnu Vishal shared an adorable picture of his son and expressed that he was missing his 'bubble.' The Ratsasan actor hoped to meet his son soon.

Also Read |Vishnu Vishal's 'Ratsasan' ranks 3rd in top-rated Indian movies on IMDb, actor thanks fans

Also Read | Vishnu Vishal and fiancée Jwala Gutta's relationship timeline; read details

Vishnu Vishal's engagement

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta took the internet by storm after they broke the big news of their engagement on the latter's 37th birthday. In his announcement post, Vishnu flaunted the ring and revealed that the ring was arranged in the middle of the night. Sharing the happy news, Vishnu wrote, "Happy birthday Jwala Gutta. New start to life. Let's be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around."

The actor also expressed that he needed the blessings and love of his fans. In no time, Vishnu Vishal's engagement post flooded with comments. Fans congratulated the couple and wished them happiness. Several stars like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Pakkhi Hegde, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others poured in love.

Also Read | Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta announce their engagement in a tweet: "New start to life"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.