'Is Ratsasan 2 Script Ready?': Vishnu Vishal Asks Director Ram Kumar In Fun Banter

Actor Vishnu Vishal, last seen in Ezhil's Jagajaala Killadi, recently replied to a social media user's request for Ratsasan sequel. Vishnu Vishal said funnily, "For sure...:) @dir_ramkumar #RATSASAN2's script ready?" (sic) Responding to Vishnu Vishal, the director of Ratsasan, Ram Kumar funnily said that he is scripting for the sequel. The funny banter between Ram Kumar and Vishnu Vishal grabbed the eyeballs of the internet.

Ratsasan continues to be among the most loved Tamil movies of recent times

Recently, the producers of Ratsasan revealed in a social media post that the Vishnu Vishal starrer is one of the highest-rated Tamil movies of the current times. The producers thanked the audiences for the love and support. They said, "It is Indeed a Proud Moment for us. #AxessFilm Factory's #RATSASAN has been ranked as the #1 Tamil film in #IMDB, Further, it has been ranked #3 in all Time Top Indian Movies. A feat to cherish." (sic)

Ratsasan, starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead, narrates the tale of a police inspector, whose love and dream to psychopath thriller movies gives him an edge over a serial killer. The film directed by Ram Kumar opened to positive reviews from the audiences and the critics. Interestingly, the movie's success led the way to its Telugu remake with Anupama Parameswaran and Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

What's next for Vishnu Vishal?

Vishnu Vishal will be returning to movies after a hiatus of two years with Prabu Solomon's Kadan. The movie, starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain, is reported to throw light on issues like animal abuse. The film is slated to hit the marquee after the coronavirus scare subsides. Initially, the movie was slated to hit the silver screen in April 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Besides the upcomer, Vishnu Vishal has an array of films at different stages of production. He has S.P. Karthi's Indru Netru Naalai 2, Manu Anand's FIR - Faizal Ibrahim Rais, and an untitled movie scripted by Vijay Sethupathi. All of which are expected to hit the screen in the year ahead.

