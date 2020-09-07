Vishnu Vishal And Fiancée Jwala Gutta's Relationship Timeline; Read Details

Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal finally got engaged to his shuttler ladylove Jwala Gupta today, on the occasion of her 37th birthday. Earlier this morning Vishnu shared a post on his Instagram handle to announce his engagement with Jwala and to wish his soon-to-be wifey a 'Happy Birthday'. Thus, here's taking a look at Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gupta's relationship timeline:

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta engaged

On September 7, 2020, badminton player Jwala Gutta and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal's engagement news took the internet by surprise. The love birds were dating each other for over two years before Vishnu finally put a ring on his ladylove's finger. Sharing a streak of pictures on his social media handle on Gutta's birthday, he wrote, "New start to LIFE..." as the shuttler flaunted her engagement ring.

For the unversed, before dating Jwala, Vishnu Vishal had been married to Tamil actor K. Natraj's daughter Ragini Natraj for seven years. The former couple tied the knot in 2011 and got divorced in November 2018 due to undisclosed reasons. They also have a three-year-old son Aryan together. On the other hand, Jwala had tied the knot with badminton player Chetan Anand in 2005. However, the former couple split up in 2011 after six years of marriage.

Nonetheless, soon after parting ways with former wife Ragini, rumours were rife that Vishal was dating the fourteen-time National Champion Jwala Gutta. On January 1, the celebrity couple made their relationship official after they shared a mushy photograph from New Year's eve on Instagram, wherein they were seen romantically hugging each other as Vishal gave Jwala a peck on her cheek. Check out the post below:

Although Jwala lives in Hyderabad and her then-beau and now fiancé Vishnu lives in Chennai, the couple managed to keep their relationship afloat despite the distance. On the Kollywood actor's 36th birthday on July 16, the badminton player paid a surprise visit to her lover as she travelled all the way from Hyderabad to Chennai. Giving fans a sneak-peek into their quarantine birthday celebration, the actor wrote, "My bday surprise...(sic)".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Jwala Gutta gave fans a sneak-peek into the celebration of her 37th birthday to fans through Instagram by sharing a streak of pictures with her fiancé as well as her near and dear ones. Sharing the post, she wrote, "My lovelies! always loving me so much..... How lucky am I to have them in my life!!".

