Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta Announce Their Engagement In A Tweet: "New Start To Life"

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are now finally engaged after dating for a while. Jwala Gutta was celebrating her 37th birthday when Vishal proposed to her in a rather surprising fashion. The actor took to Twitter to share their happy moments and also share the ring he presented to her as the engagement ring. Fans were delighted to see their relationship progress further and wished them best wishes. Several fans and prominent stars wished Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta on their joyful day.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta announce their engagement

Sharing the news on Twitter, Vishnu Vishal shared pictures of himself and Jwala Gutta sitting comfortably as they posed for the camera with the new ring in full view. In the next picture, the ring was highlighted as the couple held each other's hands. Vishal then went on to post a few selfies and thus created an adorable moment between them. In the caption, the actor began by wishing Jwala Gutta a very happy birthday and then mentioned that they were about to start a new life. He then went on to say that they as a couple were eager to start their future together and be positive about their family and friends in the journey they were ready to embark upon.

Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..



Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings



thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020

🥂 to a new beginning!!

❤️😘 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 7, 2020

Congrats & best wishes to both of you, brother 👍😊



And, Happy B'day @Guttajwala ji 😊 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 7, 2020

Congratulations bro 🙌God bless — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) September 7, 2020

He then asked for blessings from his followers and all his loved ones and included the hashtag “New Beginning”. Before ending the caption, Vishnu then thanked one of his friends for arranging the ring in the middle of the night. Fans were absolutely thrilled to hear the news about the union of Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal. Over the course of time, both Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta had been sharing pictures with each other over social media. Fans adored them and thus were happy to see them unite in this bond of engagement. The couple has made the engagement official; however, their wedding dates are yet to be decided as per multiple news portals. However, the couple may wait until the pandemic situations normalise to go ahead with their celebrations.

