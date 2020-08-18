Vishnu Vishal's 'Ratsasan' Ranks 3rd In Top Rated Indian Movies On IMDb, Actor Thanks Fans

The 2018 film titled Ratsasan, stars Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul and Saravanan in lead roles. Ratsasan has been ranked as the No. 1 Tamil film on IMDb. Further, the film also has been ranked as number 3 in all-time top Indian movies list. The movie is produced under the banner of the Axess Film Factory.

Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter and wrote, "Ratsasan keeps breaking its own records. Thank you for all the love." Axess Film Factory's Twitter handle posted screenshots of the IMDb list and tweeted, "It is Indeed a Proud Moment for us. Axess Film Factory's RATSASAN has been ranked as the #1 Tamil film in #IMDb, Further, it has been ranked #3 in all Time Top Indian Movies. A feat to cherish."

Ratsasan on top-rated Indian films list on IMDb

#RATSASAN

KEEPS BREAKING ITS OWN RECORDS...

THANK YOU FOR ALL D LOVE ... https://t.co/GLPuoHK1CI — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) August 16, 2020

As soon as the director of Ratsasan, Ram Kumar, caught a glimpse of the same, he too posted screenshots of the films' list and thanked the whole team of the movie. "Ratsasan has been ranked as the #1 Tamil film in IMDb. Further, it has been ranked #3 in all Time Top Indian Movies. Thanks to IMDb users. Thanks to Whole Ratsasan team," tweeted Ram Kumar. As soon as his post was up, fans congratulated the director and wished him more success for his future endeavours.

Vishnu Vishal's movies

Vishnu Vishal is known for his work in films like Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Kathanayagan, Indru Netru Naalai among others. All his films were well received by the audience. Ratsasan's IMDb rating marks to be 8.7/10. The movie also stars Radha Ravi, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Kaali Venkat, among others. Ratsasan chronicles the story of a serial killer who is on a murder spree. All his victims are innocent school girls. Vishnu Vishal plays the role of a cop who sets on a mission to find the killer.

Vishnu Vishal's upcoming movies

Vishnu Vishal will be seen in the upcoming film, Indru Netru Naalai 2. Helmed by SP Karthik, the film is a sequel to Indru Netru Naalai which released in 2015. Karunakaran will be seen opposite Vishnu in the movie. Vishal also has other projects in the pipeline.

