'Mookuthi Amman' To Have Digital Release And A Television Premiere This Diwali?

Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman is one of the most awaited South Indian movies this year. The movie, that was scheduled to release in May 2020, got postponed due to the pandemic. But, there has been news that the movie has finally gotten its new release date and is all set to get a digital release and be released on an OTT platform and have a television premiere. Read ahead to know more about it.

Mookuthi Amman gets a new release date

Mookuthi Amman, directed by NJ Saravanan and the emerging director, RJ Balaji is all set to have a digital release. The shooting of the movie was wrapped up completely before the global pandemic took place and the post-production of the movie is currently in the works.

According to reports from Sify.com, it has been revealed that the producers of the movie, Vels Film International have inked a deal with the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar and Vijay TV in order to premiere the movie on both the platforms on the auspicious day of Diwali 2020. But, an official confirmation/ announcement about the release of the movie has not been made yet.

The Tamil language Hindu devotional movie cast Nayanthara, Mouli, Urvashi, and RJ Balaji as the lead characters. It is reported by the same daily that Nayanthara will be seen playing the lead character of Godesses Amman in the movie. RJ Balaji is said to be playing the character of a middle-class guy with three sisters in the movie.

Mouli and Urvashi will be seen playing the character of his parents while Ajay Gosh will be playing the character of the villain. The music for the movie is composed by Girishh G.

While having a media interaction, RJ Balaji opened up about the movie. The artist said that, all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times. He has reportedly taken a 20-day-off to wrap up the formalities of the movie ahead of its release. RJ Balaji is also seen carrying out the commentary stint for the IPL. The movie also marks the directorial debut of RJ Balaji.

